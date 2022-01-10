Love and Relationship Horoscope for January 10, 2022

Aries: Take some time off to introspect on the quality of your existing relationship. You are likely to have distractions from people outside and you need to figure out your equation with your current partner before you look outside. Singles should look out for their choice of person and explore. Married couples need to improve mutual bonding.

Taurus: You will have a fun-filled day. Your partner will show their love and affection towards you which will strengthen the ties between the two of you. You will now be feeling confident of this relationship and can look into the future. Married couples need to make the evening memorable and indulge in some adventurous pursuits.

Gemini: You may feel there is something not right with the current relationship. For some reason, there is a misunderstanding brewing between you and your partner. One of you is being stubborn and looking to dominate. You both need to listen to each other with an open mind to sort this out. Married couples should divide their responsibilities amicably.

Cancer: You need to focus on what is good around you instead of looking at what has happened in the past. The future seems to be even brighter, so don’t lose sight of it. Singles should plan to get on a weekend getaway with their friend. Don’t be surprised if it turns into something romantic! Married couples should plan a short trip together.

Leo: You need to tread cautiously in your love life. You may be tempted to jump into a new relationship even though the existing one is still not settled. Make sure you speak to your partner about the uncertainty in your mind before taking any such decision. Married couples need to find some spark in their love life. Plan for the future together.

Virgo: Look to spend more time with your partner today. Your mind would want to spend some intimate moments with your beloved so create a romantic ambience during the day and make your partner feel wanted and desired. Talk openly about it. Married natives need not be too critical of each other’s personality traits and instead focus on their strengths.

Libra: You need to focus on what others have to say about you. A word of advice from your loved ones will make a world of difference to your life. This will remove any confusion you may have been facing in your love life and have a calming influence. Singles have a great chance of attracting their future partner if they work on their power of expression.

Scorpio: All the thoughts about getting settled in your personal life will now start bearing fruits. It is advised to act on your desires and make a move ahead. Today is a favourable day for having such conversations with your family members. Keep your partner in the loop before having this discussion. Married couples should flatter their partner.

Sagittarius: Given your hectic lifestyle, you would be keen to meet your partner. Even a brief conversation with your partner will make you happy and keep you going. Your partner will lend you emotional support and lend backing to this relationship. Married natives need to let go of any past pretensions and talk their heart out.

Capricorn: You need to keep your cool as much as possible today. There will be occasions when you would want to react strongly but this is not the time to get into such tiffs. Let this pass and your love life will get smooth. It will be a lot more fulfilling relationship when you understand your beloved and act according to the situation.

Aquarius: Singles should spend time with whom they admire. Stars are in favour of knowing someone special. Spend time with them more by discussing some deep and pertinent issues. Committed partners need to listen to their partner and observe their response carefully. This will provide you answers to a lot of your prevailing doubts.

Pisces: Avoid diversions in your love life. Your mind can act fickle today, you need to calm it down and focus on what you have. Your existing relationship is heading towards stability and you need to up the game to rekindle the bonding. Married natives will experience harmony in their love life and will appreciate and acknowledge their partner.

Disclaimer:

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

