Love and Relationship Horoscope for March 9, 2022

Aries: Either you want or you don't want everything. Recognize this tendency and work to thwart it. Once you realise that your extreme reactions are counterproductive, you'll be less likely to engage in them. You'll begin to see how your own attitudes can lead to issues, and you'll gradually change your views on those matters.

Taurus: You'll have a better chance of being asked out on a date if you stop over-analysing its prospect. When it comes to expressing your emotions, don't be manipulative. Express your feelings from the heart. Things will go smoothly if you just enjoy the day and don't give a damn about what might happen. Chill, and keep moving.

Gemini: It's time to reconsider love as a more attainable goal. Many of your relationships are like journeys into unexplored territories of love, but once the journey becomes routine, you find yourself yearning for something different. You're beginning to see the fault in your ways, and as a result, you'll be able to start acting appropriately.

Cancer: If you've been looking for your soul mate for some time now without success, this may be the day you finally identify your karmic link. Positive changes are expected in this area. Look around and discover new sources of information you may have previously overlooked. Astounding discoveries may be in store for you!

Leo: Today, you have the ability to dazzle anyone with your charisma. Everywhere you go, it appears as if you'll be blowing people's minds, and you've had everyone's attention. Be grateful for the importance you're receiving. A chance encounter with someone you admire in your heart could lead to a wealth of new chances and experiences.

Virgo: You'd rather have a happy life filled with love than a dreary one. Sooner or later, love will be sailing in your life. It's possible that you can meet your ideal partner through a well-established network. Short yet nice and delightful is how this relationship will end up. Regardless of what happens, you will always have fond recollections of this connection.

Libra: It is possible that you may be able to create some beautiful romantic memories today. You and your date can act like you're meeting for the first time when you go out. It's also possible to have a good laugh with your companion about something you observed. With whomever or whatever the source is, you will find that these memories truly memorable.

Scorpio: There’s nothing wrong if you don’t know where you stand in your relationship. It's okay to step back and allow things unfold as they naturally should. Don't try to cram something into your personal schedule. When it comes to love, you don't have to limit it to your own ideas. Relationships are the union of two people's destinies and should move at its own pace.

Sagittarius: Changes in your life may have snuck up on you, and you may not even be aware of it. But don't lose sight of the goal. Moving in with a partner is something that can be carefully considered. Those who are married should evaluate all documents and initiatives relating to their finances to avoid any unpleasant surprises later.

Capricorn: Don't ignore the fact that self-love is something that is worth working towards. Make a written record of your thoughts and feelings. The act of writing itself is going to be quite therapeutic for you. You will want to remind yourself that you are powerful and in complete command of your own life.

Aquarius: Your intuition is much more audible than you are comfortable acknowledging. If you don't want to go forward and receive the closure you need on a certain issue, think twice before you say something you don't really mean. You will have the opportunity to become deeply involved with your sweetheart during this experience.

Pisces: You're going through a series of significant changes in your personal life right now. Possibly, you will learn something important about a potential romantic partner. Meanwhile, some of you may find yourself experiencing significant feelings for someone in your extended network all of a sudden. You should take advantage of this opportunity.

----------------------

Disclaimer:

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779