Love Horoscope Today for May 4, 2026: Let go of control or fear where it limits your growth

Love feels warm and satisfying today. Something you have been hoping for may finally start moving in the right direction. Let yourself receive love without overthinking it. When you appreciate what you have, your bond naturally becomes stronger.
Crystal Combination: Carry Rose Quartz and Strawberry Quartz to attract love and warmth.
Old feelings or memories may return today. This can help you understand your emotions better and heal something from the past. Reconnect only when you feel peace. Let maturity guide your choices in love.
Crystal Combination: Use Moonstone and Unakite for emotional healing and clarity.
Trying and failing is a part of life, somethings go your way as planned and some don't but what you can do is focus on what still remains in the connection. Today, acceptance will help you heal and move forward.
Crystal Combination: Use Rose Quartz and Rhodonite for emotional healing and balance.
Kishori Sud is a spiritual practitioner, intuitive guide, and journalist with over five years of experience in tarot reading and holistic healing. A senior visualiser with an advertising agency turned journalist turned tarot reader, she brings a unique blend of creativity, storytelling, and intuition to her work. She has worked with leading media organisations including IANS, Jagran, and The Times of India.
She is IPHM-certified in Tarot Reading and Crystal Healing, and also holds certifications in Spell Casting, Face Reading, and Palmistry, making her a well-rounded expert in the spiritual space.
Having guided more than 10,000 clients, Kishori is known for her accurate insights and practical approach to spirituality. Her readings focus on clarity, emotional balance, and actionable guidance rather than just predictions. She specialises in karmic debt clearance, life path guidance, and personalised remedies tailored to individual energy and real-life situations.
Kishori is the founder of Enigma Tarot Tribe, where she offers highly customised tarot consultations, crystal combinations, and spiritual remedies designed specifically for each individual’s concerns—be it love, career, healing, or manifestation. Her approach to customisation ensures that every solution aligns deeply with the client’s unique energy and life path.
You can connect with her on Instagram at @enigmatarottribe and explore her customised services and crystal offerings at www.enigmatarottribe.comRead More