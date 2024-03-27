March 25-31, 2024: 5 Chinese zodiac signs will likely receive luck by this weekend

Pig (1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019) You're in for a lucky week ahead! It's a time when things are really going your way. Don't hold back - take control of your life and go after your goals boldly. Don't let anyone push you around. Show everyone what you're made of! Read your weekly Chinese horoscope based on your Chinese zodiac sign.(Pexels)

If you feel anxious sometimes, try doing meditation or some calming activities every day, especially in the morning. It will help you feel more connected to your good luck and make the most of each day!

Dragon (1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024)

If you're a Dragon, you've got some serious luck coming your way this week, especially when it comes to writing things down. So, get out a pen and paper, and start jotting down your wishes. Imagine you're telling a story where all your dreams have already come true. Once you're done, put that paper in a special place, like on an altar or somewhere safe.

In a few weeks, take a look back at what you wrote. You might be amazed by how much of it has come true!

Ox (1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

People born under the Ox years will likely feel extra powerful in competitions this week, even if they're not obvious. Just keep focused and trust yourself–you'll come out on top. Luck is definitely on your side!

If you want to, wear something that makes you feel lucky or keeps you safe from jealousy. But be careful – if everyone can see these charms, they might dilute your luck. So, choose something discreet if you can.

Horse (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Get ready for an electrifying love life this week! Expect some amazing surprises and experiences. Just listen to your instincts, whether you're doing something special for your partner or deciding who to go out with. Luck will guide you to the right choices and keep you away from any bad ones.

To boost your luck and confidence, try wearing a rose quartz pendant. You can also work with roses to learn about the balance between beauty and healthy boundaries in relationships.

Rooster (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Rooster (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)