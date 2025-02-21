Mars retrograde, Pisces season manifests luck and abundance at the end of February 2025. Find how

February 2025 has flown by in the blink of an eye! With the month kicking off on a shaky note due to intense astrological shifts, you might be wondering when or if your moment of joy will be arriving soon. Lucky zodiac signs with the end of February 2025

Due to some major planetary shifts, astrologers believe three zodiac signs are set to receive a special dose of luck, blessings, and exciting opportunities before this month ends. This article will delve into how the cosmic events of February 2025 bring a positive impact on these zodiac signs.

Cancer- On February 24, Mars retrograde finally ends in Cancer, cue a well-deserved sigh of relief! Over the past few months, this fiery planet has stirred up turmoils, making motivation feel like a distant memory. Burnout may have slowed you down, leaving you uninspired or struggling to stay on track.

But as February winds down, you’re regaining momentum. After a little rest and recovery, you’re ready to get back in the game. Expect a confidence boost and a renewed sense of purpose. This is your moment to back yourself, stand by what (and who) you love, and tackle obstacles with strategy and wisdom. Your intuition is sharper than ever, trust it. The end of February brings moments to cherish in life.

Leo- Mars retrograde kicked off in December 2024 in Leo, setting the stage for months of deep introspection and challenges. But as the fiery planet stations direct on February 24, 2025, a weight lifts. This is a turning point, one that brings blessings and a sense of liberation.

No longer stuck in the past, drained by old energy, or held back by self-imposed limits, Leo steps into a phase of empowerment. The struggles of the past few months—testing patience, luck, and faith—have not been in vain. This inner work, though difficult, has paved the way for transformation. Now, the energy shifts in your favour, closing old cycles and unlocking new possibilities. Get ready for a surge of motivation, a renewed sense of purpose, and long-awaited opportunities finally coming your way.

Pisces- With the beginning of the Pisces season on February 18, 2025, a wave of fortune and positive energy is coming your way. With the Sun lighting up your sign, your natural magnetism shines, making you a beacon for luck and opportunity.

This is your time to step into the spotlight! Birthday blessings surround you, effortlessly drawing the right people and situations into your orbit. The universe is steering you toward success, recognition, and admiration, so don’t shy away. Use this moment to showcase your talents, set bold intentions, and ask for what you truly want. Chances are, your wishes will be granted!