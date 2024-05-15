May 13-19, 2024: 5 Chinese zodiac signs likely to have good luck

Ox (1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021) Your luck this week revolves around patience. This may be challenging, but it's crucial not to sabotage your luck by letting impatience take over. To help maintain your patience, incorporate a calming or mindfulness practice into your daily routine, such as meditation, tai chi, or ritualistic tea drinking. Read your weekly Chinese horoscope based on your Chinese zodiac sign.(Pexels)

Wear more yellow this week if you feel inclined, and carry a tiger motif. Even though the tiger isn't your zodiac sign, it will still bring you luck, especially if it’s a pouncing tiger.

Rabbit (1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

Your luck this week is a little weird. Rushing too fast in certain areas important to you may trip you up, yet moving too slowly will leave you behind in the dust. You're encouraged to find a middle ground where you're not speeding too much, risking mistakes, or going too slowly out of fear of judgment. This balance will help your luck flourish.

If you feel inclined, work with Clear Quartz this week or wear pink, regardless of gender. These will enhance your luck and provide clarity when you need it most.

Goat (1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

Your luck this week is unique. You need to be mindful to recognize its signals and act accordingly. Simply put, your luck will guide you on when to move forward and when to pause. If you can trust these signals, you'll cultivate something beautiful quickly. It will feel as satisfying as watching a sped-up video of muffins and cakes baking in the oven.

Boost your luck by wearing green or placing wildflowers in your home. In this context, wildflowers are any flowers in your neighbourhood or elsewhere that bloom independently without anyone watering or caring.

Rooster (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

This week's luck is about trusting your gut and speeding through life where you feel compelled. It might not make sense to most people around you and may even perplex you sometimes. However, this approach will help you level up and discover your luck in the most unexpected places.

Red and orange flowers will bring luck if you want to create an altar at home. Place objects that symbolize your wishes and desires on it. You can also decorate it with flowers and oranges, aiding you in channelling your luck and manifesting what you want.

Pig (1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

Your luck this week lies within you. Trust yourself and your abilities, and your luck will continue to flourish and shine. However, your luck will falter if you speak negatively about yourself or doubt your worth. Avoid sabotaging your luck by practising mindfulness and positive self-talk.

If you feel inclined, work with the colour blue this week and wear more white. These choices will boost your luck and provide clarity, especially during periods of introspection.