Panchang Today, August 27, 2026: Shukla Chaturdashi under Dhanishta Nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious timings
Panchang Today: Check the tithi, nakshatra, yoga, and planetary transits for August 27, 2026, along with today’s auspicious and inauspicious timings.
For August 27, 2026, traditional Panchang guidance suggests a Guruvar with Shukla Chaturdashi that favors steady effort, careful speech and thoughtful closure, with the day best approached through quiet planning early on, measured action through the day and extra care around sensitive timings.
Key Timings Today
|Sunrise
|5:56 am
|Sunset
|6:48 pm
|Rahu Kaal
|1:59 pm to 3:35 pm
|Highlighted favourable window
|Brahma Muhurta: 4:27 am to 5:12 am
How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.
What Today's Panchang Means
In traditional Panchang interpretation, Guruvar (Thursday) is associated with learning, perspective and responsible judgment. Combined with Shukla Chaturdashi, the day favors reviewing progress, bringing pending matters towards completion and preparing for the next stage rather than scattering attention across too many new efforts.
Dhanishta Nakshatra, along with the Moon moving from Capricorn to Aquarius, brings a practical and achievement-oriented quality to the day while gradually encouraging broader thinking and longer-term planning. This combination supports organized work, coordination and thoughtful decision-making, provided enthusiasm is balanced with discipline. Overall, this is a favorable day for closing loops, refining plans and completing important responsibilities without unnecessary haste or drama.
How to Use the Day
Work and important decisions
The day supports completing pending work, refining plans and checking the practical details behind important decisions. Guruvar favors consultation, learning and seeking useful guidance, while Shukla Chaturdashi is better suited to completion, review and follow-up than launching too many fresh initiatives.
Dhanishta Nakshatra supports scheduling, coordination and work that depends on timing and accountability. If an important decision needs to be made, review the facts, costs and responsibilities before finalizing it. As the Moon moves from Capricorn to Aquarius, later discussions may benefit from a broader perspective, but make sure good ideas are supported by clear execution plans.
Relationships and communication
Today's energy supports mature, sincere and solution-focused communication. Guruvar encourages constructive advice, while Shukla Chaturdashi may bring unfinished issues or unresolved concerns to the surface. Address them calmly and focus on what can be done rather than repeatedly revisiting the problem.
With Dhanishta Nakshatra, communication may become more direct and task-oriented, so avoid sounding overly blunt or impatient. Whether with family, friends or colleagues, choose your words carefully and respect the other person's time and mental space. Listening fully before responding can help prevent unnecessary friction.
Reflection and spiritual routine
Today is well suited for honest self-review and bringing greater structure to personal priorities. Shukla Chaturdashi encourages noticing what is nearing completion, what still requires attention and where greater discipline may be needed, while Guruvar supports learning and thoughtful reflection.
Journaling, reading, prayer or a few quiet moments of reflection can help organize the mind. As the Moon moves from Capricorn to Aquarius, consider not only what needs to be done but also why it matters and how it connects with your wider goals. A short period of silence or deliberate breathing may help reduce distractions and bring greater clarity to the rest of the day.
Panchang Facts at a Glance
|Date and Vaar
|August 27, 2026, Thursday (Guruvar)
|Lunar Month
|Amanta: Shravana; Purnimanta: Shravana
|Tithi (lunar day)
|Shukla Chaturdashi until 9:08 am; then Shukla Purnima
|Nakshatra (lunar constellation)
|Dhanishta until 2:15 am, Friday; then Shatabhisha
|Yog (Sun-Moon combination)
|Shobhana until 7:54 am; then Atiganda
|Karan (half-tithi division)
|Vanija until 9:08 am; then Vishti until 9:32 pm; then Bava until 9:48 am, Friday
|Moon sign (zodiac position)
|Capricorn until 1:35 pm; then Aquarius
Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat)
|Period
|Start
|End
|Brahma Muhurta
|4:27 am
|5:12 am
|Pratah Sandhya
|4:49 am
|5:56 am
|Abhijit Muhurta
|11:56 am
|12:48 pm
|Amrit Kalam
|3:13 pm
|4:55 pm
|Vijaya Muhurta
|2:31 pm
|3:22 pm
|Godhuli Muhurta
|6:48 pm
|7:10 pm
|Sayahana Sandhya
|6:48 pm
|7:55 pm
|Nishita Muhurta
|12:00 am, Friday
|12:45 am, Friday
Those who follow Panchang timings may find these periods especially supportive:
Brahma Muhurta: 4:27 am to 5:12 am
An ideal time for quiet planning, reflection, prayer or setting clear intentions before the day begins. If you are awake, use this period for uncluttered thinking, reviewing priorities and preparing for one or two important tasks.
Abhijit Muhurta: 11:56 am to 12:48 pm
Well suited for focused decisions, important communication or work that requires composure, concentration and clarity.
Godhuli Muhurta
A favorable period for a respectful conversation, winding down after work or transitioning into family time with a calmer frame of mind.
Those who follow Panchang timings may use these periods to organize their efforts thoughtfully rather than treating them as guarantees or reasons to rush.
Inauspicious and Caution Timings
|Period
|Start
|End
|Rahu Kaal
|1:59 pm
|3:35 pm
|Gulika Kaal
|9:09 am
|10:46 am
|Yamaganda
|5:56 am
|7:33 am
|Dur Muhurtam
|10:13 am
|11:04 am
|Dur Muhurtam
|3:22 pm
|4:13 pm
|Aadal Yog
|5:56 am
|2:15 am, Friday
Traditional Panchang recommends using these periods for routine work rather than major beginnings:
Rahu Kaal: Until 3:35 pm
If possible, avoid beginning a major new undertaking, especially one that depends on smooth timing, quick approvals or clear judgment. Instead, use this period for correspondence, filing, revisions, routine follow-up or completing work already in progress.
Gulika Kaal and Yamaganda
These periods are traditionally better suited to routine responsibilities, preparation and maintenance than to launching important new initiatives. Use the time to review plans, organize documents or handle low-stakes tasks.
Dur Muhurtam
This period is better used for revisions, follow-up work and checking details rather than making major commitments or initiating significant activities.
Aadal Yog
The longer span of Aadal Yog is traditionally treated as a period for restraint. If possible, reserve it for routine work, travel preparation, maintenance and tasks already underway rather than important new beginnings.
If a commitment cannot be postponed, proceed calmly, allow extra time and double-check important facts, documents and communication before moving forward.
Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset
|Sunrise
|5:56 am
|Sunset
|6:48 pm
|Moonrise
|6:23 pm
|Moonset
|5:52 am, Friday
Rahu Kaal Timings Across India
|City
|Rahu Kaal
|Mumbai
|2:14 pm to 3:48 pm
|Delhi (NCR)
|1:59 pm to 3:35 pm
|Bengaluru
|1:54 pm to 3:27 pm
|Hyderabad
|1:51 pm to 3:25 pm
|Chennai
|1:43 pm to 3:16 pm
|Ahmedabad
|2:16 pm to 3:51 pm
|Pune
|2:10 pm to 3:44 pm
|Kolkata
|1:13 pm to 2:48 pm
|Jaipur
|2:04 pm to 3:40 pm
|Kochi
|1:59 pm to 3:31 pm
|Lucknow
|1:43 pm to 3:19 pm
|Indore
|2:03 pm to 3:38 pm
|Guwahati
|1:00 pm to 2:36 pm
|Chandigarh
|2:00 pm to 3:37 pm
|Surat
|2:14 pm to 3:49 pm
|Visakhapatnam
|1:32 pm to 3:06 pm
|Nagpur
|1:49 pm to 3:24 pm
|Coimbatore
|1:56 pm to 3:29 pm
|Varanasi
|1:35 pm to 3:10 pm
|Bhubaneswar
|1:22 pm to 2:57 pm
Overall
Traditional Panchang guidance suggests that August 27 favors composure, completion and thoughtful timing. Keep plans realistic, focus on finishing pending work and choose your words with care. A little structure in the morning and some restraint during the afternoon can help the day progress more smoothly.
This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings may vary depending on location.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDr Achary Kalki Krishnan
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More