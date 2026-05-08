Panchang Today, May 8, 2026: Auspicious and Inauspicious Muhurat for the day

Today carries a calmer and steadier rhythm, and that may work more in your favour than rushing through things. The energy of the day is not loud or dramatic, but it supports consistency, practical thinking, and handling responsibilities with a clear mind. You may notice that tasks feel easier when done slowly and properly instead of trying to force quick results. Panchang today

If there is something long-pending, practical, or organisational that needs attention, this day supports it well. The overall flow feels more stable compared to the earlier part of the week, making it easier to trust your pace and focus on what truly matters.

Tithi The day begins with Krishna Paksha Shashthi and shifts into Saptami at 12:21 PM. Shashthi supports effort, responsibility, and practical work, while Saptami brings slightly lighter and more confident energy into the second half of the day.

This creates a natural shift in mood. The morning feels more structured and duty-focused, making it useful for follow-ups, planning, and tasks that require patience. After the tithi changes, the energy opens up a little more, making the later half better for finishing something important, sending a reply, or taking a clearer next step.

Nakshatra The Moon remains in Uttara Ashadha until 9:20 PM, after which Shravana begins. Uttara Ashadha gives the day a mature, reliable, and disciplined feeling. It supports practical decisions, patience, and handling responsibilities properly.

Later in the night, Shravana brings a quieter and more reflective energy. You may feel more inward or thoughtful by then. The daytime is better for practical handling, while the late-night energy may lead more toward reflection than action.

Yoga The day runs under Subha Yoga until 2:30 AM on 9 May. This yoga supports balance, smoother thinking, and calmer handling of responsibilities. It does not remove effort completely, but it helps the day feel less scattered and easier to manage emotionally.

This is why even busy work may feel more manageable today when approached with patience and simplicity.

Karana Vanija Karana continues until 12:21 PM, after which Vishti Karana begins and continues until 1:16 AM on 9 May, followed by Bava.

Vanija supports practical matters, sensible planning, and organised work. Once Vishti begins, the energy becomes less favourable for starting something completely new or important. Since Vishti is also considered Bhadra, it is generally better to avoid major fresh beginnings during this period.

The first half of the day is therefore stronger for important handling and decisions, while the later part is better suited for review, follow-through, and finishing ongoing work.

Sunrise & Sunset Sunrise will be at 5:35 AM, and sunset comes around 7:01 PM.

The day feels spacious enough to handle responsibilities without making the pace feel too rushed. This slower rhythm supports steady progress and calmer productivity.

Planetary Transits The Sun remains in Mesha (Aries), while the Moon stays in Makara (Capricorn) throughout the day. This combination brings a more disciplined, grounded, and practical energy.

The day may not feel overly emotional or dramatic, but it supports organised effort, realistic thinking, and meaningful progress. Quiet consistency may achieve more today than emotional intensity.

Auspicious Muhurat The more supportive windows are Brahma Muhurat from 4:10 AM to 4:53 AM, Abhijit Muhurat from 11:51 AM to 12:45 PM, and Amrit Kaal from 2:15 PM to 4:01 PM.

The day also carries Ravi Yoga from 5:35 AM to 9:20 PM, and Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga begins from 9:20 PM onward.

Inauspicious Muhurat Rahu Kaal falls from 10:37 AM to 12:18 PM. Yamaganda runs from 3:39 PM to 5:20 PM, and Gulika Kaal from 7:16 AM to 8:56 AM. Bhadra runs from 12:21 PM to 1:16 AM on 9 May.

Ongoing work can continue during these periods, but important fresh beginnings are better planned outside them.

Festivals There is no major public festival dominating the energy of the day, but the planetary support makes this a quietly productive and dependable day overall.

This is a day for calmer progress, practical organisation, and handling responsibilities without unnecessary pressure. The simpler your approach, the smoother the results may feel.

Ishita (IshK Aura)

(Vedic Astrologer, Tarot Card Reader, Occultist, Life Coach, Psychologist)

Email: healingwithishita@gmail.com

Website: https://madhukotiya.com/

Contact: +91 7011793629