Panchang Today, November 5, 2026: Krishna Ekadashi under Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra
Panchang November 5 Today: Check the tithi, nakshatra, yoga, and planetary transits for, November 5, 2026, along with today’s auspicious and inauspicious timing
In traditional Panchang interpretation, November 5, 2026, favours a measured approach to responsibilities, with thoughtful planning, clear communication and attention to detail offering a practical theme for readers balancing daily commitments with time for reflection.
Key Timings Today
|Sunrise
|6:35 am
|Sunset
|5:33 pm
|Rahu Kaal
|1:26 pm to 2:48 pm
|Highlighted favourable window
|Brahma Muhurta: 4:51 am to 5:43 am
How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.
Festival and Vrat Today
|Rama Ekadashi
Basis: Kartika Krishna Ekadashi
What Today's Panchang Means
In traditional Panchang interpretation, Guruvar offers a framework for considering judgement, learning and the responsibilities that come with giving advice. Read alongside Krishna Ekadashi, it can serve as a reminder to distinguish what is necessary from what merely fills the day. The practical emphasis is on choosing priorities carefully rather than taking on more to appear productive. Uttara Phalguni and Hasta provide a useful lens for thinking about commitments and their execution: an agreement needs both goodwill and attention to the work involved. With Leo and Virgo listed as the Moon signs, readers may use the day's guidance to balance confidence with careful checking. These are traditional associations, not predictions about how anyone will feel or what will happen. Taken together, the entries support a restrained daily approach: be clear about your role, keep promises realistic and leave room to correct small mistakes. There is no need to turn every task into a major undertaking; steady attention can be a more useful personal aim than seeking an exceptional result.
How to Use the Day
Work and important decisions
Those who follow Panchang guidance may approach work by separating decisions that need discussion from tasks that simply need completion. Prepare the relevant figures, read the terms and identify who must approve the next step before making a commitment. For important decisions, use the traditional timing guidance as an additional planning preference, not a substitute for evidence or professional advice. A short, realistic task list can help keep the day manageable. If a proposal remains unclear, ask for clarification rather than agreeing under pressure. Routine correspondence, checking documents and following up on existing responsibilities can keep work moving without requiring every conversation to produce an immediate decision.
Relationships and communication
In traditional Panchang interpretation, the day's emphasis on commitments can be used as a prompt for straightforward, considerate communication. Tell others what you can reasonably do, and avoid offering reassurance that depends on circumstances outside your control. At home, a brief discussion about shared responsibilities may be more useful than revisiting several old disagreements at once. With friends or colleagues, check what someone means before responding to an ambiguous message. If a conversation becomes strained, allow time for a calmer reply. These are practical choices rather than predicted developments, and they leave room for both kindness and clear personal boundaries.
Reflection and spiritual routine
Those who follow Panchang guidance may use the day to review how closely their daily choices match their stated priorities. Keep the exercise simple: consider what needs attention, what can wait and which commitment needs a more realistic plan. Reflection need not become another demanding item on the schedule. A quiet pause, a few written notes or time within an existing spiritual routine can provide a manageable space to think. If prayer is already part of your practice, you may include it without adding new requirements. The purpose is to return to ordinary responsibilities with a clearer sense of what you intend to do.
Panchang Facts at a Glance
|Date and Vaar
|November 5, 2026, Thursday (Guruvar)
|Lunar Month
|Amanta: Ashwina; Purnimanta: Kartika
|Tithi (lunar day)
|Krishna Ekadashi until 10:35 am; then Krishna Dwadashi
|Nakshatra (lunar constellation)
|Uttara Phalguni until 3:55 am, Friday; then Hasta
|Yog (Sun-Moon combination)
|Vaidhriti until 5:08 am, Friday; then Vishkumbha
|Karan (half-tithi division)
|Balava until 10:35 am; then Kaulava until 10:30 pm; then Taitila until 10:30 am, Friday
|Moon sign (zodiac position)
|Leo until 9:34 am; then Virgo
Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat)
|Period
|Start
|End
|Brahma Muhurta
|4:51 am
|5:43 am
|Pratah Sandhya
|5:17 am
|6:35 am
|Abhijit Muhurta
|11:42 am
|12:26 pm
|Amrit Kalam
|8:35 pm
|10:13 pm
|Vijaya Muhurta
|1:53 pm
|2:37 pm
|Godhuli Muhurta
|5:33 pm
|5:59 pm
|Sayahana Sandhya
|5:33 pm
|6:51 pm
|Nishita Muhurta
|11:38 pm
|12:30 am, Friday
Those who follow Panchang timings may use Brahma Muhurta, from 4:51 am to 5:43 am in New Delhi, for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. This is the highlighted favourable window in the supplied guidance, and its use can remain modest and personal. You might review the day's priorities, consider an unresolved question or spend a little time in your existing prayer practice. There is no need to fit several activities into the interval or treat it as a deadline for achieving clarity. If the early hour does not suit your responsibilities or usual routine, avoid making the schedule burdensome. Traditional timing can provide a framework for attention, but it does not guarantee that a plan will succeed or a concern will be resolved.
Inauspicious and Caution Timings
|Period
|Start
|End
|Rahu Kaal
|1:26 pm
|2:48 pm
|Gulika Kaal
|9:20 am
|10:42 am
|Yamaganda
|6:35 am
|7:58 am
|Dur Muhurtam
|10:14 am
|10:58 am
|Dur Muhurtam
|2:37 pm
|3:21 pm
|Varjyam
|10:50 am
|12:25 pm
|Vidaal Yog
|3:56 am, Friday
|6:36 am, Friday
Those who follow Panchang timings may note Vaidhriti Yog, which continues until 5:08 am, Friday, and Rahu Kaal, which ends at 2:48 pm, as the mandatory caution periods in this guidance. In traditional practice, such periods invite greater care around elective beginnings and commitments rather than fear about ordinary activity. Where your schedule allows, leave a non-essential launch or fresh undertaking for another suitable opportunity. If work, travel or family responsibilities cannot be rearranged, focus on preparation, clear instructions and checking practical details. Do not postpone urgent assistance or necessary action because of a timing preference. A caution period is not a prediction that something will go wrong, nor does it make the whole day unusable. Keep decisions proportionate to their actual stakes, and distinguish a traditional scheduling preference from a concrete reason to delay.
Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset
|Sunrise
|6:35 am
|Sunset
|5:33 pm
|Moonrise
|3:41 am, Friday
|Moonset
|3:05 pm
Rahu Kaal Timings Across India
|City
|Rahu Kaal
|Mumbai
|1:47 pm to 3:12 pm
|Delhi (NCR)
|1:26 pm to 2:48 pm
|Bengaluru
|1:30 pm to 2:57 pm
|Hyderabad
|1:25 pm to 2:51 pm
|Chennai
|1:19 pm to 2:46 pm
|Ahmedabad
|1:47 pm to 3:11 pm
|Pune
|1:43 pm to 3:08 pm
|Kolkata
|12:44 pm to 2:08 pm
|Jaipur
|1:32 pm to 2:55 pm
|Kochi
|1:36 pm to 3:04 pm
|Lucknow
|1:12 pm to 2:35 pm
|Indore
|1:34 pm to 2:58 pm
|Guwahati
|12:29 pm to 1:52 pm
|Chandigarh
|1:27 pm to 2:48 pm
|Surat
|1:46 pm to 3:11 pm
|Visakhapatnam
|1:06 pm to 2:31 pm
|Nagpur
|1:21 pm to 2:46 pm
|Coimbatore
|1:33 pm to 3:01 pm
|Varanasi
|1:04 pm to 2:28 pm
|Bhubaneswar
|12:55 pm to 2:20 pm
For November 5, the traditional Panchang offers a framework for a considered day, not a fixed outcome. Choose a few manageable priorities, communicate commitments plainly and make room for quiet review. Use timing preferences where practical, while allowing evidence, necessity and care for others to guide the decisions that matter.
This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDr Achary Kalki Krishnan
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More