Pisces Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 25

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You are extremely gentle and caring in nature. You get along very well with everyone because of your friendly nature. However, sometimes people tend to take you for granted. You need to stay away from negative emotions as they will affect your overall wellbeing. You need to understand the traits of people, who tend to take advantage of your friendliness. You are creative, imaginative and a bit of an escapist. Try to focus on the task at hand rather than daydreaming!

Pisces Finance Today

Extra income from a lucrative business deal is likely to bring profits. On the financial front, you need to be careful when spending on items of luxury. It would be in your interest to focus your attention towards money-making schemes.

Pisces Family Today

Today, you need to avoid clashes with family members, which would otherwise disrupt the harmonious domestic atmosphere. Youngsters in the family are likely to fall in bad company, which will ruin your reputation. Make time for your family to bring it back on track.

Pisces Career Today

You need to stay away from distractions at workplace to yield better results. Do not be pressurized by peers to take things lightly as you will be held accountable by those in authority. Do not lose your creative touch and work wonders in your professional field.

Pisces Health Today

Your health will remain in excellent form and you will enjoy the perks of a hale and hearty body and mind. You will immensely benefit from jogging and running exercises.Use your good health to your advantage.

Pisces Love Life Today

You will get to meet your beloved after a short separation, bringing joy in your life back. Conveying your innermost feelings to your romantic partner in a better way will help you to fortify your love bond.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Pink





