Pisces Daily Horoscope for Jan 03: Don’t indulge in complicated matters

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

At times you may feel low on confidence which can hamper your productivity and performance. However, with some effort and dedication, you will be able to outshine your competitors. Your mental health too may need some attention. It is advised to go for mind relaxing therapy be it music, any form of exercise or journal writing. Develop a positive outlook and try to plans short goals and take steps to achieve them. Today you need all the mental strength you can gather and pull yourself up. Direct all your energy to solve the most pressing problems. Students may find it difficult to focus in studies. Trips for work, pleasure, business may give more benefit than you would expect. Key is to live in the moment and leave your worries for tomorrow. Investing in real estate should wait as you need to rule out hidden clauses or conditions. Old property matters may need attention today.

Pisces Finance Today

Those in business are advised to stay cautious regarding their investments and matters related to land and property may take some time to fructify. Those in business partnerships can face some dispute with their partner. Steer clear of complicated money matters as time is not right to take any risks.

Pisces Family Today

Your relationship with close relatives may be marred by ego clashes and temperamental issues. Your efforts to bury an old family hatchet may also not succeed. Family elders’ wise counsel will help in sorting out the issue amicably

Pisces Career Today

Professionally you've everything going for you. If you encounter something unexpected, refrain from making any hasty decisions. Some of you may also get promotion or rise in salary due for a long time. Teamwork is the way forward; your ability to work in a group is likely to make you a stronger contender for reward and recognition.

Pisces Health Today

Stars predict good health throughout the day. Adhering to a healthy diet and a good fitness regime will aid to your mental and physical well being. Those contemplating a change in appearances can go ahead with the improvement, after due research.

Pisces Love Life Today

Singles may get to meet someone who is trustworthy, and it would be a long-term relationship. Some of you may fall in love with one of your co-worker at the workplace, and it will turn out to be one blissful relationship for you.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

