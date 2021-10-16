Pisces Daily Horoscope for October 16: Cherish moments with family

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Pisces are often known for being empathetic, generous, and in touch with their emotions, but there is a lot more to this sign than meets the eye. You are known for generally being more laid back and agreeable than your other water counterparts. You are known for being one of the most empathetic of the zodiac signs, and you will do whatever you can to make sure the people around them are happy. Make an effort to reconnect with someone you have been missing. Even though it is unpleasant at first, you will feel a world of difference after you have finished. There might be some travelling required for attending a family occasion or for a business agreement. The trip will be successful.

Pisces Finance Today

Be careful about investing in stocks, speculative markets etc. Businessmen and traders also need to remain very careful, as some deals from which you expected heavy returns will not benefit you much. You will need to pay special attention to the investment and expenditure of your wealth.

Pisces Family Today

There will be mixed results for your family life. Happiness and peace will prevail in the family, but you may have to face issues related to your children's health. Don't stress, things will be fine in the future.

Pisces Career Today

You will have to put in a little extra effort to succeed. You can maintain a schedule and try to adhere to it. This will help you to manage the time accordingly with ease and convenience.

Pisces Health Today

Minor issues that you had regarding pain in the back and the neck are going to end. People who suffered from old injuries are going to end it with better medication. You can go back to regular exercises.

Pisces Love Life Today

Pick up the phone, write a letter, or send an email to express your feelings. Inform the individual that you are thinking about him or her and that you miss him or her. He or she will reciprocate the same way.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

