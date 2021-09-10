Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Pisces Daily Horoscope for Sept 10: Find out ways to express self-love
You are highly understanding and sensitive but you lack the ability to interpret your own reactions and feelings.
horoscope

Pisces Daily Horoscope for Sept 10: Find out ways to express self-love

Dear Pisces, today's prediction says that you have the qualities of high understanding and sensitivity but you lack the ability to interpret your own reactions and feelings. Be cautious in driving.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON SEP 10, 2021 12:45 AM IST

Pisces

To grow in life, one needs self-awareness. It is the ability to evaluate without bias one's own character, motives, inspirations and emotions; in other words, what we may call enlightenment. 

You are highly understanding and sensitive but you lack the ability to interpret your own reactions and feelings. You cater to other's needs by understanding them all too well and yet somehow cannot peek within your own mind.

If you want to change a particular trait in your personality, you first must understand where it is coming from. Self-awareness is the key that can open your subconscious for you. First, let’s unlock what your day hold for you.

 

Pisces Finance Today

Dreamer Pisces hardly pay monetary matters any mind. You spend lavishly to live larger than life. But even then, you need to learn the art of penny-pinching to save for emergencies. This is the day to begin with it.

 

Pisces Family Today

You will play the role of an arbitrator between two members of your family to settle a family dispute. They will be satisfied with your decision and, a cold war will come to an end. To smooth things over, you may plan an outing.

 

Pisces Career Today

Pisces are devoted to their work and, therefore, they earn a respectable and admired position of authority. Those working in places of worship or the judicial system will receive an increment in their income. 

 

Pisces Health Today

The planetary alignment may have some adverse effects on your health today. You may be predisposed to injuries or the common cold. Drive carefully, if you go out and avoid meeting any friends who like rash driving. 

 

Pisces Love Life Today

Are you falling for your lover but, they do not share your feelings? Well, unrequited love can be excruciating to the heart. It is best to take some time off and channel your energy towards self-love. You may travel to a new destination with your friends to take your mind off of it.

 

Lucky Number- 22

Lucky Colour- Royal Blue

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma 

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com 

Url: www.askmanisha.comwww.premastrologer.com  

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

 

 

 

