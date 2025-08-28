Pisces Horoscope Today for August 28, 2025: You may make smart and beneficial financial decisions

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Overcome the stress with a smile Troubleshoot love-related issues today, and also prefer the challenges to overcome them. Your financial status is good. No health issues will also come up. Pisces Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Troubleshoot problems in the relationship and perform to the best of the office. Both wealth and health are positive today.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

Your love will bloom today, and the relationship will be free from troubles. Resolve the old disputes today. There will be a reunion with the ex-lover that can have both positive and negative effects. Some love affairs demand more communication, and you may also discuss the love with your parents. Married couples should keep their families away from disputes. Female natives can expect to conceive today. You should also be ready to take over on vacation.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

Stick to your schedule and ensure every task is accomplished on time. Team leaders and managers should not hesitate to implement innovative ideas, as the results will be positive. Those who are in creative sectors like music, the arts, and painting will see opportunities to display their talent. Students who aspire to study at foreign universities will see their dream come true. Maintain a harmonious relationship with the partner and do not jump into making quick business decisions.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

Handle all financial issues with care. While it is crucial to save for tomorrow, you should also be ready to help a needy friend or sibling today. You may make smart and beneficial financial decisions, including renovation of the home, purchase of a vehicle, or buying a new home. Some natives will receive a bank loan, and traders will be lucky to have funds from promoters.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

You are good and healthy today. Despite minor throat pain and digestion-related complaints, you will do well. Females may have skin infections, and some children will have oral health issues, which won’t be serious. Do not take part in underwater activities, especially when you have breathing problems. Follow all traffic rules while driving, and also skip both alcohol and tobacco. You should be careful to include more proteins and vitamins in your diet.

Pisces Sign Attributes

Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)