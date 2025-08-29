Pisces Horoscope Today for August 29, 2025: Some people at the office may complain about your performance
Pisces Daily Horoscope Today: Entrepreneurs can launch new ventures and also sign new partnership deals.
Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Don’t let troubles invade your confidence
Make the lover happy today and consider new risks at the workplace to prove diligence. Wealth demands better financial planning. Health is also positive.
Have open communication with the lover and resolve all existing issues. You will be successful in accomplishing your professional goals today. Both wealth and health are good today.
Pisces Love Horoscope Today
Except for minor hiccups in the love affair, you also need to be ready to settle the issues involving a third person, who can be a friend, sibling, relative, or ex-lover. The second part of the day is crucial for those who are waiting to propose to their crush. Some long-distance relationships will not be as smooth as they seem. Handle the crisis with a mature attitude. Be cordial with the lover and also share emotions without inhibitions.
Pisces Career Horoscope Today
Your commitment at work will bring positive results. There can be challenges in the form of office politics, but the seniors trust you. Those who have job interviews lined up for today will see positive results. Some people at the office may complain about your performance, but the management would consider it nothing more than gossip. Entrepreneurs can launch new ventures and also sign new partnership deals. Those who have issues at the current office can consider switching jobs today.
Pisces Money Horoscope Today
Maintain a balance between income and expenditure. Though money will fall in from different sources, it will be tough to control the expenses today. A friend or relative will also ask for financial assistance, which you cannot resist. Do not lend a huge amount to anyone, as getting it back will be a tough task. Businessmen should be careful about online transactions today.
Pisces Health Horoscope Today
Take a walk in the park or do yoga for about 30 minutes. This will keep you energetic. Do not bring the office pressure home and spend more time with the family this evening. Viral fever, oral health, vision issues, and sore throat are other common health issues that may occur today. Pay proper attention to diet and skip any food that is rich in fat and oil. Drink plenty of water, and your skin may radiate.
Pisces Sign Attributes
- Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
- Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
- Symbol: Fish
- Element: Water
- Body Part: Blood Circulation
- Sign Ruler: Neptune
- Lucky Day: Thursday
- Lucky Color: Purple
- Lucky Number: 11
- Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire
Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
- Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
- Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
