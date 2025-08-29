Search
Fri, Aug 29, 2025
Pisces Horoscope Today for August 29, 2025: Some people at the office may complain about your performance

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Aug 29, 2025 04:11 am IST

Pisces Daily Horoscope Today: Entrepreneurs can launch new ventures and also sign new partnership deals.

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Don’t let troubles invade your confidence

Make the lover happy today and consider new risks at the workplace to prove diligence. Wealth demands better financial planning. Health is also positive.

Pisces Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Pisces Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Have open communication with the lover and resolve all existing issues. You will be successful in accomplishing your professional goals today. Both wealth and health are good today.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

Except for minor hiccups in the love affair, you also need to be ready to settle the issues involving a third person, who can be a friend, sibling, relative, or ex-lover. The second part of the day is crucial for those who are waiting to propose to their crush. Some long-distance relationships will not be as smooth as they seem. Handle the crisis with a mature attitude. Be cordial with the lover and also share emotions without inhibitions.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

Your commitment at work will bring positive results. There can be challenges in the form of office politics, but the seniors trust you. Those who have job interviews lined up for today will see positive results. Some people at the office may complain about your performance, but the management would consider it nothing more than gossip. Entrepreneurs can launch new ventures and also sign new partnership deals. Those who have issues at the current office can consider switching jobs today.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

Maintain a balance between income and expenditure. Though money will fall in from different sources, it will be tough to control the expenses today. A friend or relative will also ask for financial assistance, which you cannot resist. Do not lend a huge amount to anyone, as getting it back will be a tough task. Businessmen should be careful about online transactions today.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

Take a walk in the park or do yoga for about 30 minutes. This will keep you energetic. Do not bring the office pressure home and spend more time with the family this evening. Viral fever, oral health, vision issues, and sore throat are other common health issues that may occur today. Pay proper attention to diet and skip any food that is rich in fat and oil. Drink plenty of water, and your skin may radiate.

Pisces Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
  • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
  • Symbol: Fish
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Blood Circulation
  • Sign Ruler: Neptune
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Purple
  • Lucky Number: 11
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
