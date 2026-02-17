Edit Profile
    Pisces Horoscope Today for February 17, 2026: You need to be careful about the prospects in your career

    Pisces Daily Horoscope Today: Businessmen may pick the day to launch a new project or concept.

    Published on: Feb 17, 2026 4:11 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Walk toward success

    Fix the issues in the relationship today and ensure you meet the expectations at work. Both wealth and health will be perfect. Take care of the diet.

    Pisces Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
    Be optimistic in your relationship, and you’ll see the changes. Show your diligence at the workplace and attain the best results. Handle wealth smartly while health is also good today.

    Pisces Love Horoscope Today

    Celebrate love today and ensure you keep your partner happy. You both will support each other in personal and professional endeavours. You may pick the day to introduce the lover to the parents. The second part of the day is also good to resolve the existing issues with the lover or the ex-lover. Those who recently had a breakup will be happy to know a new relationship is in the process of being made. Be romantic in approach and also share happy emotions by spending more time together.

    Pisces Career Horoscope Today

    You need to be careful about the prospects in your career. Some tasks will be challenging, and it is Females holding senior positions at the office may need to be extra vigilant, as some employees under you can try emotionally influencing you for personal interests. You may also work on tasks with tight deadlines. Those who hold sales and marketing profiles may also be required to come up with innovative ideas. Businessmen may pick the day to launch a new project or concept.

    Pisces Money Horoscope Today

    Money will come in from different sources today. You may win a legal battle over property. However, the returns from previous investments, including stock, trade, and speculative business, will not be good. You need to be careful while buying a new property. Do not lend a huge amount to someone, as getting it back will be a tough task. Businessmen will raise funds through promoters for trade expansions.

    Pisces Health Horoscope Today

    You are in good health. No major medical issues will affect routine life. Run in the morning or evening in the park for about 30 minutes. This will help you develop stamina. You need to maintain a balanced office and personal life. Avoid alcohol today while riding a two-wheeler. You must also be careful to avoid the company of people with a negative attitude.

    Pisces Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
    • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
    • Symbol: Fish
    • Element: Water
    • Body Part: Blood Circulation
    • Sign Ruler: Neptune
    • Lucky Day: Thursday
    • Lucky Color: Purple
    • Lucky Number: 11
    • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

    Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
    • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
    • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
    • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Pisces Horoscope Today For February 17, 2026: You Need To Be Careful About The Prospects In Your Career

