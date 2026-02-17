Pisces Horoscope Today for February 17, 2026: You need to be careful about the prospects in your career

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Walk toward success Fix the issues in the relationship today and ensure you meet the expectations at work. Both wealth and health will be perfect. Take care of the diet. Pisces Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Be optimistic in your relationship, and you’ll see the changes. Show your diligence at the workplace and attain the best results. Handle wealth smartly while health is also good today.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today Celebrate love today and ensure you keep your partner happy. You both will support each other in personal and professional endeavours. You may pick the day to introduce the lover to the parents. The second part of the day is also good to resolve the existing issues with the lover or the ex-lover. Those who recently had a breakup will be happy to know a new relationship is in the process of being made. Be romantic in approach and also share happy emotions by spending more time together.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today You need to be careful about the prospects in your career. Some tasks will be challenging, and it is Females holding senior positions at the office may need to be extra vigilant, as some employees under you can try emotionally influencing you for personal interests. You may also work on tasks with tight deadlines. Those who hold sales and marketing profiles may also be required to come up with innovative ideas. Businessmen may pick the day to launch a new project or concept.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today Money will come in from different sources today. You may win a legal battle over property. However, the returns from previous investments, including stock, trade, and speculative business, will not be good. You need to be careful while buying a new property. Do not lend a huge amount to someone, as getting it back will be a tough task. Businessmen will raise funds through promoters for trade expansions.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today You are in good health. No major medical issues will affect routine life. Run in the morning or evening in the park for about 30 minutes. This will help you develop stamina. You need to maintain a balanced office and personal life. Avoid alcohol today while riding a two-wheeler. You must also be careful to avoid the company of people with a negative attitude.

Pisces Sign Attributes Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)