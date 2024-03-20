 Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, March 20, 2024 predicts these new financial disputes | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, March 20, 2024 predicts these new financial disputes

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 20, 2024 12:55 AM IST

Read Pisces daily horoscope for March 20, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Your love life is free from chaos and office life is productive.

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you believe in actions, not words

Your love life is free from chaos and office life is productive. Minor financial issues exist and handle wealth smartly. Health is also not perfect today.

Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, March 20, 2024: Health is also not perfect today.

Keep the lover in a good mood today and this will reflect in the relationship. Take up new responsibilities at the office and keep the management happy. Both wealth and health are not on your side today.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

Stay calm even while having disagreements with your lover. Your partner may be stubborn today and may even try to provoke through words. However, do not lose the cool. Talk openly and hush up the issues of the past. Those who are single may find a new interesting person but analyze every factor before you propose. Female Pieces natives can expect a proposal from someone whom they have known for a long time but never expected will propose to.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

You can expect a hike in the role at the office. This will come with additional responsibilities. Those who are into food processing, transport, academics, law, and machines will have a busy day. Your communication skills will work out while handling clients today. Businessmen can be serious about the expansion of partnerships. Some job seekers will also find success today, especially in the second half. Students will clear competitive exams without much difficulty.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

Today is not good to spend wealth on luxury as the inflow of wealth will not be as good as you expected. Minor legal issues may also pop up within the family and you may have to financially support a sibling or a relative. Some Pisces natives will get into a financial dispute with a friend. Avoid investment in speculative business as this is not the right time.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

You may develop minor complications related to breathing and consulting a doctor is a good idea. Seniors may complain about sleep-related issues and pain in joints. Pisces natives with diabetes or high blood pressure may also have a tough time. Cut down fat, oil, and grease from the diet and instead consume more vegetables and fruits. Viral fever, digestion issues, infection in the ear, and skin allergy are common among Pisces natives today.

Pisces Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
  • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
  • Symbol: Fish
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Blood Circulation
  • Sign Ruler: Neptune
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Purple
  • Lucky Number: 11
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

