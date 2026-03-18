Renowned US astrologer Debra Silverman shares manifestation tips for zodiac signs during the March New Moon 2026

The March New Moon brings a quiet yet powerful reset, encouraging reflection, patience, and intention-setting. In an interview with HT, renowned US astrologer Debra Silverman highlights what each zodiac sign should focus on manifesting during the New Moon. March New Moon manifestation tips for each zodiac signs.

According to Space.com the March New Moon is occurring on March 18 at 9:23 EST. Debra Silver guides each zodiac sign with hope, reminding us that even when things feel slow, something meaningful is taking shape beneath the surface.

Also Read A US tarot reader explains why the March New Moon will be a door to new beginnings for zodiac signs

March New Moon 2026 manifestation tips for zodiac signs Aries This is your moment to plant the seed for a fresh start. As Debra says, “A brand new plan, stan. Gear up for change while being patient; it may take a while.”

Taurus You’re being offered emotional freedom, but are you ready to accept it? “You just received a get-out-of-jail-free card, Do you want the freedom? Because you are allowed now to move on. Not easy for you.” Debra shares. Let go of what’s been holding you back, even if it feels uncomfortable.

Gemini Your impatience may be tested, but don’t lose faith. “Just a bit longer, and change is coming to get you. Imagine this new moon's influence despite your impatience. It's coming.” Keep visualising what you want, the shift is closer than it seems.

Cancer March New Moon feels like a soft blessing for you. “This is your time. Float toward your favorite places. Walk slowly and rest assured; your dreams are coming true,” suggests astrologer Debra.

Leo Things may feel quiet now, but don’t mistake that for stagnation. “This new moon, ask for your dreams that will arrive starting July", shares Debra. What you’re manifesting now begins to unfold from July onward.

Virgo You’re in a powerful cosmic window. “The eclipse of March 3rd had your name on it, and so does this week of the new moon. Keep moving without all the worry. The stars are in your favor.”

Libra Love takes center stage. “Romance is in the air because you have the gift of hope. Let this new moon seed a dream of true love for you, at least in your imagination."

Scorpio Momentum is on your side; don’t disrupt it. “You have been on a roll ever since the new year. Don't sabotage a good thing."

Sagittarius This New Moon may feel emotionally heavy, but you’re stronger than that. “Not such an easy new moon, too much water for your fire. That never stopped you. Use your will to push through the quiet to your favorite land: party time."

Capricorn Growth is happening, even if it’s subtle. “You are in a flow state. So much water in this double Pisces season. Adding water to the earth makes things grow. You are growing now more than ever."

Aquarius Your voice matters now more than ever. “The world is crazy. You were born for this. Talk about it. Write about it. We are desperate for your future pacing while we are slowed down to dream."