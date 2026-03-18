Renowned US astrologer Debra Silverman shares manifestation tips for zodiac signs during the March New Moon 2026
In an interview with HT, renowned US astrologer Debra Silverman highlights what each zodiac sign should focus on manifesting during the New Moon.
The March New Moon brings a quiet yet powerful reset, encouraging reflection, patience, and intention-setting. In an interview with HT, renowned US astrologer Debra Silverman highlights what each zodiac sign should focus on manifesting during the New Moon.
According to Space.com the March New Moon is occurring on March 18 at 9:23 EST. Debra Silver guides each zodiac sign with hope, reminding us that even when things feel slow, something meaningful is taking shape beneath the surface.
Also Read A US tarot reader explains why the March New Moon will be a door to new beginnings for zodiac signs
March New Moon 2026 manifestation tips for zodiac signs
Aries
This is your moment to plant the seed for a fresh start. As Debra says, “A brand new plan, stan. Gear up for change while being patient; it may take a while.”
Taurus
You’re being offered emotional freedom, but are you ready to accept it? “You just received a get-out-of-jail-free card, Do you want the freedom? Because you are allowed now to move on. Not easy for you.” Debra shares. Let go of what’s been holding you back, even if it feels uncomfortable.
Gemini
Your impatience may be tested, but don’t lose faith. “Just a bit longer, and change is coming to get you. Imagine this new moon's influence despite your impatience. It's coming.” Keep visualising what you want, the shift is closer than it seems.
Cancer
March New Moon feels like a soft blessing for you. “This is your time. Float toward your favorite places. Walk slowly and rest assured; your dreams are coming true,” suggests astrologer Debra.
Leo
Things may feel quiet now, but don’t mistake that for stagnation. “This new moon, ask for your dreams that will arrive starting July", shares Debra. What you’re manifesting now begins to unfold from July onward.
Virgo
You’re in a powerful cosmic window. “The eclipse of March 3rd had your name on it, and so does this week of the new moon. Keep moving without all the worry. The stars are in your favor.”
Libra
Love takes center stage. “Romance is in the air because you have the gift of hope. Let this new moon seed a dream of true love for you, at least in your imagination."
Scorpio
Momentum is on your side; don’t disrupt it. “You have been on a roll ever since the new year. Don't sabotage a good thing."
Sagittarius
This New Moon may feel emotionally heavy, but you’re stronger than that. “Not such an easy new moon, too much water for your fire. That never stopped you. Use your will to push through the quiet to your favorite land: party time."
Capricorn
Growth is happening, even if it’s subtle. “You are in a flow state. So much water in this double Pisces season. Adding water to the earth makes things grow. You are growing now more than ever."
Aquarius
Your voice matters now more than ever. “The world is crazy. You were born for this. Talk about it. Write about it. We are desperate for your future pacing while we are slowed down to dream."
Pisces
It’s your season, and you get to choose how to experience it. “This is your time. No pressure. Some of you want to party, some want to stay quiet... no one knows what direction the fish will swim. We just know this is your season, do it your way."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSoumi Pyne
Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places.Read More