Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for Oct 3: Keep your anger issues in check!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Sagittarius, your inquisitiveness will rule supreme and you will chart into unknown territories to explore your potentials. Your positive energy will give you an edge over your competitors and help you stay ahead. You will spend most of your time acquiring knowledge and learning new skills, which will help you in the days to come. You will stay focused on achieving your goals and your efforts will bring you stability in all walks of life. Push the boundaries and get out of your comfort zone to excel in whatever you do. Keep your anger issues in check to get along with people. Property matters will be sorted out with elders' intervention.

Sagittarius Finance Today

There may be multiple changes in your financial front today, which can lead you towards monetary benefits. This is an auspicious day to put your surplus capital in the stock exchange, as it will turn out to be a money-spinning deal.

Sagittarius Family Today

Your domestic front is likely to undergo a rough patch today as there will be several misunderstandings amongst family members. With your understanding of things and careful handling of issues, you will be able to restore peace in the homely atmosphere.

Sagittarius Career Today

You are likely to achieve success at work, provided you become a team player and lend a helping hand to your subordinates to finish off assignments. You will have to work hard on your interpersonal skills to manage your team better.

Sagittarius Health Today

Early morning walks or jogging exercises will bring you health benefits. You will stay in shape with your dietary modifications. Making yoga and mindfulness meditation a part of your daily routine will give you mental peace.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Your romantic partner is likely to surprise you with a planned trip to someplace exciting, where you will enjoy some quiet and intimate moments together. Both of you will make efforts to add spice to your love life to strengthen the bond.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Cream

