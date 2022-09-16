Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for Sep 16, 2022: Astro tips for love life

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Desc 21) Sagittarius, today may be a good day for your finances. You may be effective in all economic activities that you undertake. Your income may see a steady increase. You may experience a strong friendship. You may be way ahead in emotional performance and may speak your mind. You may meet your loved ones. You may spend more time at the workplace. At the workplace, it may be possible that you have to wait in order to obtain a coherent response from the person you may speak with. It may be in your best interest to ignore everything and work towards your own responsibilities. You may work towards maintaining good health by practicing yoga and some aerobic exercises on a daily basis. You may not feel any pain in your back. Your love life may be complete with love, laughter and fun. You may enjoy the day and it may leave you with many fond memories.

Sagittarius Finance Today You may have some attractive offers available. You may show speed in urgent matters. All new efforts may gain strength. You may be confident of gaining more and may seize the opportunities.

Sagittarius Family Today Family matters may remain in favor. There may be harmony in relationships. You may experience an atmosphere of joy in the family. You may get love from all family members. There may be mutual coordination, which may keep you satisfied throughout the day.

Sagittarius Career Today You may sense some confusion and distraction coming your way today. You may feel that the people around you may be a little cold. You may feel unsure of what they may want to do to degrade you.

Sagittarius Health Today Sagittarius, you have worked really hard today and so you may need to recharge your drained batteries. You may stay health-conscious and prefer to remain fit. You may spend some time in meditation for your mental well-being.

Sagittarius Love Life Today You may come closer to your sweetheart and relate well. You may spend special moments with your darling. You may enjoy a long-term commitment and may experiment different colors of romance.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

