Thursday, Apr 18, 2024
Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, April 18, 2024 advices to focus on expenses

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 18, 2024 12:08 AM IST

Read Sagittarius daily horoscope for April 18, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Your professional life will also be free from major issues.

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, financially you are good but must control the expenditure.

You need to be cautious about expenditure and health is shown intact. Settle love-related issues. Your professional life will also be free from major issues. Pick the best moments in love today and also consider clearing all professional challenges today. Financially you are good but must control the expenditure. Health is also perfect.

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, April 18,2024: Health is also perfect.
Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today 

Look for love around and you will find it today. Single Sagittarius natives are fortunate to meet someone special today. As the stars of romance are stronger, you may propose confidently. Some love affairs will work out to take a new turn. You may get the support of parents today and Sagittarius natives are also lucky to resolve the issues with the ex-lover. Value the privacy and personal space of the partner and never impose your opinion on the other person. This will help to maintain a cordial relationship.

 

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today 

Have a productive day at work. Your attitude is crucial while handling vital tasks. Some jobs will require you to spend more time at your workstation. You may expect negative feedback from clients but ensure your morale is unaffected. Dissatisfied clients may create mayhem and you would need your excellent communication skills to resolve this crisis. Entrepreneurs will meet new promoters and the expansion plans will work out. Some Sagittarius natives will clear job interviews to join somewhere for a better package. 

 

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today 

Minor financial issues will be there and you need to be careful to curb the expenditure. Some Sagittarius natives will renovate the house which is not a bad idea. However, the returns from previous investments may not be as good as you expected and this may affect your decision to buy a new property. You also need to be highly cautious while lending a big amount as you may face challenges in getting it back.

 

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today 

Senior female natives must also ensure that all medicines are taken on time. Some Sagittarius natives may also develop throat infections and viral fever. No major health issue will be there but it is good to have a proper watch on the health. Those who have diabetes may require visiting a doctor in the first half of the day.

 

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

  •  Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
  •  Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
  •  Symbol: Archer
  •  Element: Fire
  •  Body Part: Thighs & Liver
  •  Sign Ruler: Jupiter
  •  Lucky Day: Thursday
  •  Lucky Color: Light Blue
  •  Lucky Number: 6
  •  Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

 

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  •  Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  •  Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  •  Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  •  Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

