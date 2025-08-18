Sagittarius Horoscope Today for August 18, 2025: You may be successful in clearing job interviews

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Trustworthiness is your major attribute Enjoy a happy love life complemented by a successful professional one today. Be diligent when it comes to investments, and also keep a focus on your lifestyle. Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

There will be happiness in the relationship. Your commitment to the work will lead to career growth. Wealth will come in, and health is also good today.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Spare time for the lover and ensure you both support each other in personal and professional endeavours. Your lover will prefer your presence and ensure you both sit together to discuss the future. It is good to give up egos, and you should also be careful not to interfere in the personal choices of your lover. The second part of the day is good to introduce your lover to the family. Those who have recently married must indulge in romantic activities.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Be ready to take up challenges at the workplace. You may be a victim of office politics, and it is crucial to be diplomatic to avoid controversies. Some tasks will demand that you work additional hours, while those who handle managerial responsibilities will also require coming up with innovative concepts. Students looking for admission at foreign universities will have happy news. You may also be successful in clearing job interviews. Businessmen will succeed in taking the trade to new territories.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will knock on your door today. This will help you settle the dues and make smart investments in the stock market. You may also buy electronic appliances. Some females will see more money in the bank account in the form of professional appraisals. Those who prefer donating money to charity can pick the second part of the day. You may also buy electronic appliances.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

No major health issue will trouble you today. You need to reduce the intake of oily and spicy foods and instead add more leafy vegetables. You should also carry a medical kit while traveling long distances. Be sure to carry medicines while traveling and skip both tobacco and alcohol. Senior natives must be careful while using the staircase and even while boarding a bus or train.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)