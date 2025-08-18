Sagittarius Horoscope Today for August 18, 2025: You may be successful in clearing job interviews
Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today: Those who prefer donating money to charity can pick the second part of the day.
Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Trustworthiness is your major attribute
Enjoy a happy love life complemented by a successful professional one today. Be diligent when it comes to investments, and also keep a focus on your lifestyle.
There will be happiness in the relationship. Your commitment to the work will lead to career growth. Wealth will come in, and health is also good today.
Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today
Spare time for the lover and ensure you both support each other in personal and professional endeavours. Your lover will prefer your presence and ensure you both sit together to discuss the future. It is good to give up egos, and you should also be careful not to interfere in the personal choices of your lover. The second part of the day is good to introduce your lover to the family. Those who have recently married must indulge in romantic activities.
Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today
Be ready to take up challenges at the workplace. You may be a victim of office politics, and it is crucial to be diplomatic to avoid controversies. Some tasks will demand that you work additional hours, while those who handle managerial responsibilities will also require coming up with innovative concepts. Students looking for admission at foreign universities will have happy news. You may also be successful in clearing job interviews. Businessmen will succeed in taking the trade to new territories.
Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today
Wealth will knock on your door today. This will help you settle the dues and make smart investments in the stock market. You may also buy electronic appliances. Some females will see more money in the bank account in the form of professional appraisals. Those who prefer donating money to charity can pick the second part of the day. You may also buy electronic appliances.
Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today
No major health issue will trouble you today. You need to reduce the intake of oily and spicy foods and instead add more leafy vegetables. You should also carry a medical kit while traveling long distances. Be sure to carry medicines while traveling and skip both tobacco and alcohol. Senior natives must be careful while using the staircase and even while boarding a bus or train.
Sagittarius Sign Attributes
- Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
- Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
- Symbol: Archer
- Element: Fire
- Body Part: Thighs & Liver
- Sign Ruler: Jupiter
- Lucky Day: Thursday
- Lucky Color: Light Blue
- Lucky Number: 6
- Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire
Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
- Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
- Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
- Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
