Sagittarius Horoscope Today for December 20, 2025: Inheritance of a family property is likely

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you believe in principles Look for better options today to express your emotions. You may handle professional challenges with confidence. Control your financial expenditure today. Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Be sensible in the love affair and also keep the lover in high spirits. Your commitment will help you meet the expectations at the workplace. Both wealth and health are positive.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Have a happy romantic relationship today. Some old disputes will be resolved today, and you will spend more time together. Today is a good day to plan a romantic dinner. You both may also consider a vacation. You need to be more expressive in terms of romance. Some love affairs will move to the next level. Stay away from old lovers today, as this may cause hiccups in the love life. Single females may expect a proposal while attending events or functions.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Some tasks will require you to work additional hours today. Bankers and accountants will have a tight schedule, while marketing and salespersons will travel to convince the client. Those who intend to put down the paper can pick the day. Today is also good to update the profile on a job portal. New interview calls will come by. You may also succeed in launching a new project. Traders may have minor licensing-related issues that need immediate attention.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in. However, you should also be ready to save for the rainy day. The second part of the day is good to resolve a monetary issue with a friend or sibling. Some females will also pick the day to donate for charity purposes. Entrepreneurs can confidently expand their businesses as there will be no shortage of funds today. Females may inherit a family property, while you may also be required to contribute to a celebration at home or at the office.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

Health will be good. However, some natives will develop complications related to breathing. Females may have migraine or body aches, while children may have viral fever. Avoid lifting heavy objects, and seniors should be careful about sugar intake. Try yoga and meditation for better physical and mental health. You should also be ready to give up oily stuff. Instead, consume more fruits and vegetables.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)