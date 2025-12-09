Sagittarius Horoscope Today for December 9, 2025: Make an effort to meet management's expectations

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Look for more opportunities around Do not let egos impact the relationship. Overcome the challenges at the workplace & ensure you meet the client's expectations. Minor health issues will come up. Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.(Freepik)

Spend more time with your lover to strengthen the romantic bonding. You must not compromise on your job, and there should be success in your career. A medical issue will trouble you. Pay attention to the financial affairs today.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Do not let minor issues impact the free flow of love. There will be tremors associated with egos. Those who are traveling should connect with their lover over a call and express their feeling. Females spending time with their lovers should be careful since there are higher chances of getting pregnant. Value the opinions of your lover and avoid bickering over minor issues. Some females may have issues at the spouse’s house. You need to settle them by discussing them with your spouse.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Make an effort to meet management's expectations. You may have minor issues related to productivity, but this won’t seriously impact your career. Some government offices will have a change in location, while lawyers, academicians, judges, receptionists, and bankers will work overtime. Your role will change today, and a coworker may be upset over the growth. This can lead to a minor ruckus at the workplace. Students will clear interviews and examinations. Traders may have issues associated with policies.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

There can be issues associated with payments. This may also impact the financial status. Avoid spending a big amount on luxury shopping. The second half of the day is not good for investing in stocks and speculative businesses. Some females will be dragged into property disputes within the family. Avoid blind investments in the stock market.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

Children may develop bruises while playing, and may also have minor infections in the throat, skin, and nose. You may also pick the second part of the day to join a gym or a yoga session. Be careful today while walking through slippery areas or while using the staircase. This is more applicable to senior natives who may also develop pain in joints.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)