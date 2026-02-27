Sagittarius Horoscope Today for February 27, 2026: A new job may be on the cards

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Keep your cards ready for the day Resolve friction in your love life and spend more time together. Overcome the issues at the workplace through commitment. Be careful about health issues. Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Handle every love-related issue with utmost care. New challenges at the office will strengthen your position. You are prosperous today. Your health will be normal today.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today There will be some tense moments in the relationship, and it is crucial to be patient while spending time with the lover. You must be careful about the words you use while having disagreements. You may also pick the day to spend time over a romantic dinner. However, you must also be careful not to discuss the past relationship with the lover today. Despite minor disturbances, you will be happy spending time with your partner. An extramarital affair is a strict no-no today, as your spouse will catch you red-handed.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today Be open to criticisms and do not be hesitant to express your opinions at team meetings. A new job may be on the cards. Those who are in the notice period may attend interviews today to easily crack one. Those who deal with finance, manufacturing, construction, and textiles will see good income today. Some entrepreneurs will be happy to expand the trade to new territories. Students will be required to focus more on their studies.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today There will be some financial issues within the family. You may develop a crisis related to payment, and this may also impact the relationship with a friend. Despite minor hiccups in investments, you will receive good money today. This ensures a happy lifestyle where you may even buy a new property or vehicle. Some natives will require spending for a legal purpose. Traders may also have tax-related concerns today.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today Do not take risks in terms of health. Consult a doctor whenever you feel uneasy. Viral fever, digestive issues, and skin infections will also be common today. Females will have gynaecological issues. You should also skip alcohol and not take part in adventure sports, including mountain biking and trekking, especially when it rains. Follow all traffic rules while driving today.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)