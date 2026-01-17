Sagittarius Horoscope Today for January 17, 2026: Marriage is on the cards

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, no storm impacts your calmness Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Expect troubles in a love relationship. Accomplish the expectations of seniors at work. Handle your wealth carefully. Minor health issues may come up today.

Your relationship deserves more attention. A previous love affair may come back today, and handle this crisis carefully. Your commitment at work will help you deliver the best results. Financially, you will be stable. Pay attention to your health.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Value the person and the opinions while you make crucial decisions in life. You may also introduce the lover to the parents. Continue supporting the lover in personal and professional endeavors, which will have a positive impact on the love affair. A long night drive is a good option to make a call about the marriage. Married females will get emotional support from their spouse that will help the relationship flourish. You must also be careful not let an ex-lover intervene in the family life.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Your commitment should work out at the workplace. You must show a willingness to take up new responsibilities. Those who are into creative jobs may face criticism at work, and there will also be minor issues related to productivity if you are handling sales. Avoid office politics and ensure you take up new responsibilities, which will place you in the good book of management. Students preparing for the examination will see positive results. Entrepreneurs may have issues associated with government policies.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in. However, your priority should be to save for the rainy day. Some females may also require spending the medical treatment of parents today. While you are good to purchase electronic appliances and even renovate the house, today is not good to invest in stock, trade, and speculative business. Businessmen will succeed in clearing pending dues while new partnerships may not bring expected funds today.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

Minor health issues may come up. You must be careful not lift heavy objects above the head. Those who have pain in their joints must consult a doctor. Avoid food rich in oil and grease, and consume plenty of water today. There can also be minor tremors related to seniors. You should also give up alcohol that can harm the body in the long run.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart