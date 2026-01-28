Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Sagittarius Horoscope Today for January 28, 2026: Do not blindly trust a person in financial affairs

    Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today: You will have a tight schedule.

    Published on: Jan 28, 2026 4:08 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Success knocks on your door

    Resolve the financial issues calmly & ensure you spare time for the lover. Take up new tasks at work to give the best results. Expect success in your career.

    Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
    Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

    Fortunately, the love affair will be vibrant today, and at the workplace, you’ll receive opportunities to prove your potential. Take smart monetary decisions. Health is positive.

    Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

    The relationship demands more communication. It is good to support the lover in all personal and professional endeavors. This will help in taking the lover affair ahead. You should also be cordial while discussing the past. Do not bring in ego while having disagreements. Some relationships that were passing through a tough time will have a positive twist before the day ends. You may also reconcile with the old flame with whom you had misunderstandings in the past.

    Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

    You will have a tight schedule. Some organizations would require you to work overtime and deliver the results. Handle official pressure with confidence. Do not let egos impact your performance at work. A senior will question the integrity at a team meeting but not get into confrontations. Instead, handle this patiently. You may also be under pressure to deviate from the principles today. This will be mostly visible in profiles associated with law, media, healthcare, architecture, and advertising.

    Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

    Wealth will come in from different sources, and you are good at meeting the requirements. Some females will buy jewelry today. It is good to keep a tab on the expenditure. Do not blindly trust a person in financial affairs. Avoid lending a huge amount, but you may donate to charity. You may resolve a financial dispute today, which will ensure mental peace and prosperity.

    Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

    Do not take the official pressure home, and ensure you spend time with the family. Some minor allergies may be there, and females may have migraines in the second half of the day. Replace aerated drinks with healthy drinks today, and be punctual when it comes to diet. Those who have problems related to the heart or stomach should be careful in the first half of the day.

    Sagittarius Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
    • Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
    • Symbol: Archer
    • Element: Fire
    • Body Part: Thighs & Liver
    • Sign Ruler: Jupiter
    • Lucky Day: Thursday
    • Lucky Color: Light Blue
    • Lucky Number: 6
    • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

    Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
    • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
    • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
    • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Sagittarius Horoscope Today For January 28, 2026: Do Not Blindly Trust A Person In Financial Affairs

    Choose sun sign to read horoscope

    Aries HoroscopeAries
    Taurus HoroscopeTaurus
    Gemini HoroscopeGemini
    Cancer HoroscopeCancer
    Leo HoroscopeLeo
    Virgo HoroscopeVirgo
    Libra HoroscopeLibra
    Scorpio HoroscopeScorpio
    Sagittarius HoroscopeSagittarius
    Capricorn HoroscopeCapricorn
    Aquarius HoroscopeAquarius
    Pisces HoroscopePisces
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes