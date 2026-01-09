Sagittarius Horoscope Today for January 9, 2026: You may win a legal battle over property

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You have the power to change the world Ensure the love life floats steadily today, and overcome the professional challenges to attain the best results. You should pay attention to both health & wealth. Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Despite the challenges in the workplace, your productivity will be good. The love life will see some splendid moments. Maintain a balanced expenditure. Health will also have issues.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today Keep your love life balanced and consider the emotions of your partner today to have a pleasant time. You may lose your temper in the relationship, which can lead to a ruckus. Be cool even in troubled times, and also maintain a positive attitude in the love affair. Your ex-flame may be back in life, and this can reignite your love. However, married people should be careful not to break the marital relationship.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today Work out to be successful in your career. Be sincere and committed, and this will help in scaling new heights. You may also come up with new concepts and thoughts, which will have positive results. Those who are attempting a competitive examination need to focus more and do hard work. Always keep people with positive vibes around you. The second part of the day is also good to sign new partnerships that will bring more funds.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today It is crucial to have an eye on every aspect of finance in the business to avoid future complications. Avoid lending a big amount to someone, including a friend or sibling, as you’ll have a tough time getting it back. Some natives will pick the day to buy electronic appliances and even a vehicle. You may renovate the house. Females will be happy to donate to social causes. You may win a legal battle over property.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today Despite viral fever, sore throat, and digestive issues, your general health will be good. Consume a healthy diet and avoid anything oily and greasy. Keep office life out of the house and spend more time with the family. It is also crucial to have a positive attitude towards life. Those who want to put down the weight or gain muscle can start hitting the gym today.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

