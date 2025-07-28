Sagittarius Horoscope Today for July 28, 2025: You should be ready to take up new roles that are challenging

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You love troubles Be cordial with the lover, and you should also be ready to take up challenges in your career. Both wealth & health are positive. Have a strong diet today. Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Settle the issues that impact the free flow of romance. Ensure you meet professional expectations. You are also good in terms of both wealth and health.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

The relationship should have more communication, and it is crucial to also value the personal space of the lover. Some love affairs will be toxic, and you may also prefer coming out of it. Married male natives must stay away from an illicit relationship, as it may even cause a divorce. If you have already found a partner, marriage is a possibility on the cards, and you can confidently go ahead.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

You will see the management on your side while making innovative decisions. You should be ready to take up new roles that are challenging, and some tasks will also require you to work additional hours at the workplace. Do not be expressive in opinions today, and instead focus on the performance. There can also be issues related to IT or animation projects today. Bankers, accountants, and academic professionals can expect surprises at work. Businessmen may also develop issues with local authorities that need immediate settlement.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Maintain a balance between income and expenditure. Though money will fall in from different sources, it will be tough to control the expenses today. You should be careful while making major investments in stocks, trade, and speculative business. While it is good to purchase electronic appliances and even renovate the house, today it is not good to lend a big amount to a friend or relative. Some businessmen will succeed in clearing the pending dues and will also get financial assistance from partners today.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

You may start the day with exercise. Walk for some time in the park or sit idly under a tree for some time, which will relax your mind. There can be minor issues related to legs and eyes, such as joint pain, but they are not serious. You should not miss medications, and those who are on vacation must be careful while taking part in adventure activities.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)