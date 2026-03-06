Sagittarius Horoscope Today for March 6, 2026: Business may expect good fortune soon

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Egos are not your playmates
Settle the relationship issues and value the professional guidance of seniors in crucial tasks at the office. The prosperity permits smart financial decisions.
Stay away from arguments in the relationship. Ensure you meet the management's expectations. Enjoy good finances. Minor health issues may come up.
Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today
Do not dig into the past, and also provide personal space for the lover. Be careful not hurt the feelings, and even while having disagreements, you are expected to value the opinions of the lover. Consider taking the love affair to the next level. Expect minor tremors, but they won’t be serious. Remember to spend more time together. Share the emotions and express the feelings without inhibitions. Married natives must also be careful about office romance, as their spouse will find this out today.
Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today
Your professional life will be challenging. Handle the risk to transform them into opportunities. Dissatisfied clients may create mayhem, but you will resolve this crisis with your excellent communication skills. Lawyers, botanists, academicians, designers, authors, and painters will see a tight schedule, while some students will clear competitive examinations. The second part of the day is good for attending job interviews. You should be ready to update your technical skills. Traders should not give an aggressive reply to a government authority, as this may create challenges.
Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today
Wealth won’t be an issue today, as your returns from previous investments will be positive. You may also get wealth from the side of your spouse. Go ahead with the idea to buy or sell a property. There will also be situations where you will need to donate money. You may find the day convenient to even settle a financial dispute. Businessmen will also be successful in raising funds for trade promotions.
Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today
Minor health issues will exist today. Those with nerve and acidity issues need to be extremely cautious. Do not hesitate to take the help of a doctor in needy situations. You may also pick the day to give up sugar. Those who have diabetes and liver-related issues may need medical attention. Some children may also develop bruises. Do not lift heavy objects today.
Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More