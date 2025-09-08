Search
Mon, Sept 08, 2025
New Delhi oC

Sagittarius Horoscope Today for September 8, 2025: You may be questioned at team sessions by seniors

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Sept 08, 2025 04:08 am IST

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today: Minor financial issues may come up in the second part of the day.

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are rational

Settle the relationship issues and continue giving the best professional results at the workplace. Financial issues may come up, but your health is good today.

Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

There will be success in the relationship. Take up new roles at work that will prove your professional mettle. Financially, you may have minor issues today. However, health is good.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Keep the love affair intact through your commitment. There is scope for happiness, and you should be ready to explore it in a love affair. Some females will fall in love and will also accept a proposal. You may have a romantic dinner where you may introduce the lover to the parents and get their approval. The second part of the day is also crucial for those who are new to a relationship. Plan a romantic vacation today to a hill station. Married females may also conceive today.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Consider taking up new tasks at work that will prove your professional mettle. Your attitude is crucial while attending the team meetings. You may be questioned at team sessions by seniors, and even a co-worker may point a finger at your commitment. However, do not give up and instead ensure you meet the professional targets without compromising on the quality. Some traders will see good returns today. Students looking to study abroad will get hurdles removed.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Minor financial issues may come up in the second part of the day. This demands that you be more careful about the expenditure. Some females will buy jewellery, and those who are keen to invest in real estate may also try that. However, you may also become a victim of online financial crime. Businessmen will be successful in raising funds through promoters today.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

No major health issue will come up. You should start the day with exercise, which will help you stay energetic throughout the day. Some children will have oral health issues, while seniors may complain about bone-related pains. Maintain a healthy diet and refrain from the stress of work, love, and other aspects of life. Seniors who have sleep-related issues should opt for traditional solutions.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
  • Symbol: Archer
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Thighs & Liver
  • Sign Ruler: Jupiter
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Light Blue
  • Lucky Number: 6
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Sagittarius Horoscope Today for September 8, 2025: You may be questioned at team sessions by seniors
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On