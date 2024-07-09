Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, July 09, 2024 predicts a dispute settlement
Read Sagittarius daily horoscope for July 09, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Keep your love life free from tremors today.
Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Honesty is your commitment
Keep your love life free from tremors today. Take up new tasks at work to prove the professional mettle. There will be prosperity as well as good health today.
A strong and smooth romantic relationship is the catchword of the day. New professional opportunities will knock on your door. Ensure you give the best results through commitment. Both money and health will be at your side.
Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today
Give up egos and be expressive when it comes to sharing romantic feelings. Your lover expects you to be creative. The love affair may see minor friction but do not let that go out of control. Female natives can expect to meet up with an ex-flame which will also lead to the rekindling of an old affair. All relationships are based on trust and never indulge in anything that can impact your love relationship. Married females may conceive today.
Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today
Show the willingness to take up additional responsibilities as this will give a good impression about you. Bring in innovative concepts and ideas whenever necessary. Be open to criticisms and this will ensure you learn the tricks of trade faster. Those who are appearing for competitive examinations will be successful today. Some government employees can expect a transfer of jobs to a different location. Those who are into business need to wait a day or two to make new deals.
Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today
Wealth will come from different sources. Today is good to buy or sell a property. You will also settle a long pending dispute over money with a friend. Consider donating money to charity today for mental happiness. You can also invest in a fixed deposit or buy a property as an investment. You may also win a legal battle over property.
Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today
Those who have heart or lung issues need to be careful while lifting heavy objects. Keep office pressure out of the house and spend time with the family to stay mentally happy. While feeling uneasy, do not hesitate to consult a doctor. Pregnant females should avoid riding a two-wheeler. Children may develop bruises while playing.
Sagittarius Sign Attributes
- Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
- Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
- Symbol: Archer
- Element: Fire
- Body Part: Thighs & Liver
- Sign Ruler: Jupiter
- Lucky Day: Thursday
- Lucky Color: Light Blue
- Lucky Number: 6
- Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire
Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
- Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
- Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
- Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Choose sun sign to read horoscope