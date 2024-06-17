 Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, June 17, 2024 predicts minor issues in office | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Monday, Jun 17, 2024
Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, June 17, 2024 predicts minor issues in office

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jun 17, 2024 01:14 AM IST

Read Sagittarius daily horoscope for June 17, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. A busy professional life waits for you.

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are a man of action, not of words

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, June 17, 2024. Financial backing will be there and no major disease will hurt you.
Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, June 17, 2024. Financial backing will be there and no major disease will hurt you.

Look for more pleasant moments in love and spend more time indulging in romantic activities. A busy professional life waits for you. You’ll be wealthier.

Devote more time to love and accomplish every professional assignment within the time. Financial backing will be there and no major disease will hurt you.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Single natives will find new love today. You may meet someone special while traveling or at a function. As the stars of romance are stronger, you may express the feeling without hesitation and accept a positive response. You need to spend more time with the lover and this is more required in new love affairs. While you both sit together, avoid delving into the past that may upset the lover. Be cool but sensitive towards the demands of your partner and also plan a romantic dinner.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Those who are working in the marketing field should strive hard to deal with clients. If you are in a job related to arts or creative business, good opportunities will knock on the door today. Your concepts will have takers today and their practicality will be appreciated by the managers. Your commitment will be valued at the office and you can expect a promotion sooner. Traders may face license and policy-related issues today.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

A freelancing option will bring in money and some females may receive a hike in salary. You may also win a legal dispute or will also inherit a part of the paternal property. The second half of the day is also good to donate money to charity. Businessmen will raise funds through partners and foreign clients. You may also start repairing the house today or buy household items.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

Those who are diabetic must control their diet. Do some light exercises in the early morning to relieve the physical stress and strain. Today is good to start attending the gym. Some females may develop pain in joints and it is good to consult a doctor. Children may develop bruises while playing but these won’t be serious.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
  • Symbol: Archer
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Thighs & Liver
  • Sign Ruler: Jupiter
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Light Blue
  • Lucky Number: 6
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, June 17, 2024 predicts minor issues in office
