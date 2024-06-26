 Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, June 26, 2024 predicts professional hiccups | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Jun 26, 2024
New Delhi
Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, June 26, 2024 predicts professional hiccups

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jun 26, 2024 12:42 AM IST

Read Sagittarius daily horoscope for June 26, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Being careful about wealth and health will also be good.

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, risks don’t scare you

Have a strong love life where you both spend more time together. Resolve professional challenges. Being careful about wealth and health will also be good.

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, June 26, 2024: Look for more pleasant moments in the love life.
Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, June 26, 2024: Look for more pleasant moments in the love life.

Embrace a new love affair and overcome the professional hiccups. Fall in love today and be ready to embrace happiness in your personal life. While financially you are good, your health is also good today.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Look for more pleasant moments in the love life. An outsider may attempt to influence your decisions in the relationship and this needs to be discouraged. Your partner may seem less bothered about your emotions which may lead to chaos. Those who are new to the love affair should spend more time with the lover and must also talk freely. This will augment your love affair. Some relationships will turn into marriage with the consent of parents. You should also love each other’s company and should discuss the plan to start a family.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Your professional attitude will help you obtain good results at work. Those who are keen to switch jobs may put down the paper as an interview call will come within hours. Some IT professionals, graphic designers, and salespersons will attend the client office today. Come with innovative concepts and you’ll be successful in impressing the top management. Some traders will launch stores and entrepreneurs will get funds from investors and banks.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Stay away from big financial decisions. Despite the monetary success, you should not lend a big amount to a friend or relative. You may receive funds from outside sources by the second half of the day. This will help you clear all pending dues. But do not invest in stock, trade, or speculative business today as the returns may not be as good as per your expectations.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

Your health will be a major factor today as many natives may face challenges associated with the heart, lungs, and kidneys. Avoid lifting heavy objects and stick to a balanced diet minus oil and fat. Drink plenty of water and avoid junk food. You may also join a gym or a yoga class today. Females will have gynecological issues while children may develop oral health issues.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
  • Symbol: Archer
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Thighs & Liver
  • Sign Ruler: Jupiter
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Light Blue
  • Lucky Number: 6
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Wednesday, June 26, 2024
