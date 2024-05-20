Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, May 20, 2024 predicts a positive love life

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Stay happy & healthy today Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, May 20, 2024. You may be in charge of a project and this requires utmost sincerity and commitment.

Despite minor friction, your love life will be positive. Provide the best result in your job. Ensure you handle wealth issues with care. Health is normal.

Devote more time in love and share emotions with the lover. Ensure you take up jobs to complete them at the office. No major medical and money issues will impact the routine life.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Your commitment to love will win the heart of the dear one. Single natives may find new love today. Shower affection on the love and support each other in both personal and professional endeavors. Your partner will be a supporting pillar throughout the journey and marriage may also be in the cards. Married females can even be serious about expanding the family. Some married couples will see the interference of a third person which can cause ruckus in the later stages.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

You may be in charge of a project and this requires utmost sincerity and commitment. You may need to walk the team through multiple processes and to make it happen, be cordial with the crew members. Some Sagittarius natives can expect a transfer of jobs to a different location. New entrepreneurs will start experiencing profit. Businessmen dealing with automobiles, electronics, and food items will have a good day. Some new partnerships will also benefit entrepreneurs in expanding trade to new locations. Be careful while handling tax-related matters.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Avoid buying a new property today as the horoscope is not in favor of it. Entrepreneurs should not launch a new venture today but wait for a day or two. Make an effort to resolve the existing financial woes. Wealth may come in from unexpected areas but this won’t completely resolve the crisis. A previous investment would bring in a good income. Avoid large-scale investments including stock, trade, and speculative business.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

Minor health issues can cause trouble today. You may have digestion issues that may impact your routine life. Minor issues such as headaches or leg pain can happen. Follow all traffic rules while driving and take a medical kit while traveling long-distance. Ensure you include more fiber in the diet. Some Sagittarius natives may also have viral fever, sore throat, and vision-related issues.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)