 Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, May 20, 2024 predicts a positive love life | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, May 20, 2024 predicts a positive love life

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 20, 2024 12:08 AM IST

Read Sagittarius daily horoscope for May 20, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Despite minor friction, your love life will be positive.

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Stay happy & healthy today

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, May 20, 2024. You may be in charge of a project and this requires utmost sincerity and commitment.
Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, May 20, 2024. You may be in charge of a project and this requires utmost sincerity and commitment.

Despite minor friction, your love life will be positive. Provide the best result in your job. Ensure you handle wealth issues with care. Health is normal.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Devote more time in love and share emotions with the lover. Ensure you take up jobs to complete them at the office. No major medical and money issues will impact the routine life.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Your commitment to love will win the heart of the dear one. Single natives may find new love today. Shower affection on the love and support each other in both personal and professional endeavors. Your partner will be a supporting pillar throughout the journey and marriage may also be in the cards. Married females can even be serious about expanding the family. Some married couples will see the interference of a third person which can cause ruckus in the later stages.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

You may be in charge of a project and this requires utmost sincerity and commitment. You may need to walk the team through multiple processes and to make it happen, be cordial with the crew members. Some Sagittarius natives can expect a transfer of jobs to a different location. New entrepreneurs will start experiencing profit. Businessmen dealing with automobiles, electronics, and food items will have a good day. Some new partnerships will also benefit entrepreneurs in expanding trade to new locations. Be careful while handling tax-related matters.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Avoid buying a new property today as the horoscope is not in favor of it. Entrepreneurs should not launch a new venture today but wait for a day or two. Make an effort to resolve the existing financial woes. Wealth may come in from unexpected areas but this won’t completely resolve the crisis. A previous investment would bring in a good income. Avoid large-scale investments including stock, trade, and speculative business.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

Minor health issues can cause trouble today. You may have digestion issues that may impact your routine life. Minor issues such as headaches or leg pain can happen. Follow all traffic rules while driving and take a medical kit while traveling long-distance. Ensure you include more fiber in the diet. Some Sagittarius natives may also have viral fever, sore throat, and vision-related issues.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
  • Symbol: Archer
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Thighs & Liver
  • Sign Ruler: Jupiter
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Light Blue
  • Lucky Number: 6
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, May 20, 2024 predicts a positive love life

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On