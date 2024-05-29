Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, May 29, 2024 predicts minor tremors in love

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, continue smiling at tough times Your love life will be exciting today. Pick up new challenges at work to give the best results. You will also be prosperous today. Health is in good shape. Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, May 29, 2024: Your love life will be exciting today.

Have a strong romantic life where you both spend more time together. The professional journey will be successful there is prosperity as well. You will see positive things in health.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Make the love life exciting today by taking a positive approach towards minor tremors. Keep ego out of the love life and ensure you both talk openly. No illicit relationships should be encouraged today. Be loyal and sincere and you’ll see the outcome. Some long-distance love affairs may develop issues due to a lack of communication. Female Sagittarius natives will be the center of attraction while attending an evening function where multiple proposals will come. Married females may conceive today.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

On the way to the office, phone calls from clients may disturb you as they are unhappy over specific things. Your senior may assign responsibilities that may sound unrealistic but you will succeed in accomplishing them. Productivity should be the focus and expect new challenges. Some Sagittarius natives will ravel today for job reasons. Entrepreneurs will be successful in raising funds through promoters. The second part of the day is good to launch a new project.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

You will receive money from different sides and this will result in accomplishing some long pending dreams. Today is good to book a flight ticket or make a hotel reservation for a vacation abroad with the family. You may also buy a vehicle or even a new property. Some Sagittarius natives will clear all pending dues. Businessmen will launch new ventures and will also succeed in raising funds for future expansions.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

Those who have a history of cardiac illness need to be extremely cautious today. Some females may develop migraine or hypertension. Children will have a viral fever, sore throat, or dental issues that may stop them from attending the class. Avoid driving in the wrong lane and follow all traffic rules. Eat a healthy diet packed with proteins and nutrients on time.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)