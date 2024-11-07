Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, November 07, 2024 predicts an auspicious time

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Multiple opportunities wait for you Handle the relationship disputes with a mature attitude. You will succeed in handling the career-related challenges. Both wealth &health are also positive. Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, November 7, 2024: Your professional life is productive and you will also be prosperous today.

Do not lose the cool while having arguments in the relationship. Your professional life is productive and you will also be prosperous today. Health will also give no troubles.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Some lovers will be unrealistic in assumptions but you need to diplomatically tackle this situation. Today is good to even discuss the marriage. You should also provide space to the partner and do not impose your ideas which may hamper the relationship. Some love affairs will require more communication and this is vital in long-distance affairs. If you are looking for a new partner, you may soon find one today. Those who want to reconcile with the ex-lover can do that but ensure it doesn’t hurt the current relationship.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Minor job-related issues will be there and you may also have reasons for concern. Some females will develop ego-related issues with seniors and may quit their jobs today. Those who have interviews planned in the second part of the day will see success. If you are into business, you will find appropriate investors who will prove to be successful in the coming months. Students will crack examinations without much difficulty.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

No major financial issues will be there. This means you are in a position to buy things of your choice. Go ahead with the plan to renovate the house or even buy one. Females will be happy to know that the day is good to invest in gold. You may also take the initiative to resolve a monetary dispute involving a friend. Businessmen may face tax-related issues and this can be a concern.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

Though the general health will be good, females and children will have infections related to the eyes, nose, throat, and skin. Some children may develop digestion-related problems that may be cured in a day or two. Avoid junk food today and consume more fruits and vegetables. Ensure you exercise and maintain a proper work-life balance.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)