Sagittarius Horoscope predictions for March 31: Avoid procrastination

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You get disheartened by the minor delays in your assignments. You are strong enough to handle any situation and you are likely to emerge a winner from your current crisis. The day may also bring you new ideas and the potential to work on your ambitions and goals in life. You can transform any difficulties into opportunities. You have been setting positive precedence for so many people around you. You are advised to continue working hard as time will be favourable for you very soon. You must avoid indulging in procrastination and don’t leave anything for tomorrow. Putting all your travel plans on hold, for now, is advisable for you. You can embark on a long vacation with a friend later. Right now, you must focus on more important issues in your life. If you are planning to buy your dream house you start contacting the experts. You are advised to do proper paperwork before finalising the deal. Any hasty decision can cost you a fortune.

Sagittarius Finance Today

You can expect some great news lately. Your vision while investing in gold is likely to yield good returns and you will be motivated to invest more in gold and silver jeweler. Your bank balance is likely to make the day joyful.

Sagittarius Family Today

You have stayed away from your family, and you have been missing them; talk to them regularly to avoid feeling lonely. You must make it a routine to maintain good communication with your children. The children at home are in dire need of your counsel.

Sagittarius Career Today

Your seniors and subordinates are likely to recommend your name for higher responsibilities. You are advised to handle the situation with maturity. You need to be politically correct while taking up the charge.

Sagittarius Health Today

Begin your day with a cup of the herbal day and you are likely to be energized the whole day. Take out some time to hit the gym with your friends. Your mental well-being is likely to be at its best because of your constant efforts.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Don’t postpone your plans to express your love to your partner. The day is likely too great as your spouse may surprise you with an unexpected dinner date. You must also make efforts to settle all your minor disputes.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

