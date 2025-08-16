Search
Sat, Aug 16, 2025
New Delhi oC

Sagittarius Horoscope Today for August 16, 2025: Luck with yellow sapphire gemstone

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Aug 16, 2025 04:08 am IST

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today: Continue the discipline at work, and there will be tasks knocking on the door.

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, love the people around you

Make the day trouble-free. Look for a happy love relationship and a successful professional one. The monetary position permits diligent investment decisions.

Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.(Freepik)
Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.(Freepik)

Keep the lover happy in the relationship. Stick to a diligent financial plan today, and you will also succeed in professional assignments. Minor health issues may also come up.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Despite minor tremors, the love affair will be cool, and you both will spend more time together. You may pick the day to indulge in activities that you both love. Ensure you do not hurt the emotions of the lover, and the second part of the day is good to surprise the lover with gifts. Stay away from controversies associated with the relationship, and also plan a vacation to strengthen the bonding. Married females may also conceive today.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Continue the discipline at work, and there will be tasks knocking on the door. You will see the management on your side while making innovative decisions. You should be ready to take up new roles that are challenging. Authors will publish their work while legal, academic, healthcare, animation, and financial professionals will see a tight schedule. If you have job interviews scheduled for today, pick the first part of the day to attend them. Entrepreneurs will see new opportunities to make partnership agreements.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will be at your side, and it is crucial to avoid monetary disputes with friends or siblings. However, some females will be drawn into property discussions within the family. Consider making smart investments, including land, stock, and trade. Stick to a proper financial plan, and this will help you invest smartly. Those who are into business will also see good returns.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

You may develop respiratory issues, and children should be careful while taking part in sports activities. Females may develop migraine or digestive issues today. Do not consume alcohol while you are on medication. Those who love adventure sports should be careful and must keep a medical kit ready in their bag. You should also be careful while riding two-wheelers in the evening hours.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
  • Symbol: Archer
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Thighs & Liver
  • Sign Ruler: Jupiter
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Light Blue
  • Lucky Number: 6
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Sagittarius Horoscope Today for August 16, 2025: Luck with yellow sapphire gemstone
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On