Sagittarius Horoscope Today, October 2, 2022: Your earrings may increase

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21) The day may mark new beginnings for Sagittarius natives. Some of you may succeed in getting in touch with your identity and sense of purpose. You find may find the professional environment full of energy, enabling you to give your best. If you want to talk to your senior officials, do it yourself and not through someone. Your economic front looks bright today. Flawless management of finances may help you invest in speculations, which may bring handsome profits. You may get to spend quality time together and enjoy intimate moments in each other’s company. You need to resolve the disputes at home on priority as they may snowball into something significant if left unattended. Today is going to be more favourable than expected for Sagittarius students, and they may be able to give their best. You need to stay away from dubious property deals, as they may harm your capital and even your reputation. This is a good time to finalize your vacation plans with your close friends.

Sagittarius Finance Today

Timely alertness on the financial front would lay the foundation for a successful investment. You are likely to increase your earning capacity from a new source of income. Sagittarius individuals are likely to receive handsome profits from an overseas business venture.

Sagittarius Family Today

Sagittarians are advised to remain calm while making decisions on the domestic front. You may face some resentment from family members due to some of your undesirable habits. Avoid hasty reactions and, instead, listen to them patiently. Failure to give emotional support to parents could force them to drift apart.

Sagittarius Career Today

An ability to act swiftly would immensely help in professional matters. Senior Sagittarius employees can get an opportunity to speak to their seniors directly on certain vital issues and gain clarity. However, speaking more than necessary at the workplace can cost you dearly.

Sagittarius Health Today

Exercise coupled with dietary control may become your key to coming back in shape. Resisting the temptation of junk and unhealthy food may give a boost to your fitness efforts. Fun activities like water aerobics and Zumba may keep you fit and bring you happiness.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Sagittarius individuals’ romantic endeavours are likely to bring a favourable outcome. A romantic evening filled with beautiful gifts and flowers is indicated for young ones in love. It is high time to forgive your partner for their past mistakes and restore normalcy in the marital relationship.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Pink

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

