Sagittarius Horoscope Today, September 14, 2026: Good news may arrive through the people and connections around you

The Moon remains in Libra in your eleventh house, highlighting gains, support, helpful contacts, and pending wishes in a practical way. A returned call, friendly lead, or small piece of good news may lift your confidence and help an older plan move forward. Friends, teammates, elder siblings, or former colleagues may prove useful through advice, introductions, or timely information. Even a casual conversation over tea or lunch could produce a workable idea. You may also feel quietly recognized for efforts that have been steady for some time.
Saturn in Pisces, your fourth house, continues its slow transit, so home duties, family responsibilities, and emotional steadiness still require patience. Rahu in Aquarius, your third house, and Ketu in Leo, your ninth house, strengthen initiative while making long-range matters less certain, so useful action is better than overthinking.
Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today
Relationship energy is pleasant, warm, and easy today. If you are married or committed, this is a good day for simple companionship, a thoughtful message during work hours, shared planning, or an enjoyable meal together. Romance may feel natural rather than dramatic, which suits the day well.
If you are single, introductions through friends or familiar networks may feel more comfortable than completely new settings. Support from an elder sibling or trusted relative may also improve your mood and openness. Keep conversations light and honest, and avoid turning personal matters into advice or a lecture. Affection grows through humor, steady attention, and ease in each other’s company.
Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today
This is a strong day for teamwork, networking, and practical progress. Students can benefit from group study, note-sharing, and discussion, provided they avoid too much gossip or too many breaks. A teacher, senior, or classmate may offer useful academic guidance. In career matters, a project may move forward because the right person finally responds or approval comes through.
If you run a business, repeat customers, referrals, or ongoing contacts can support momentum. Mercury favors professional communication, so proposals, updates, and clear messages are useful. Praise or positive feedback may come, but use that goodwill to secure the next step instead of relaxing too early. Keep your calendar updated and answer important messages before the evening gets busy.
Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today
Financially, the day supports inflow, collections, and calm planning. Income may look better than expected, especially if earlier work is now showing returns or a side arrangement starts contributing. You may feel ready to put money into a safer long-term option, and that instinct can be useful if you read the details carefully and avoid acting only on excitement.
Family advice may help, though the final decision should suit your own budget. Divide money sensibly between needs, savings, and one modest pleasure. Be cautious about casual lending simply because you feel generous.
Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today
Good company may lift your spirits, but do not let social activity replace basic care. Too much screen time, late eating, or nonstop movement can leave you more tired than you realize. If you are traveling across town or making several stops, stretch your legs and shoulders whenever you can. A lighter dinner and some quiet time after work will help maintain the day’s positive energy into the night. Balance enthusiasm with rest.
Tip for the Day:
Follow up quickly when support appears, before the moment passes.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More