Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope Today, April 28,2024 predicts these opportunities at door

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, look for more opportunities to make the love life blissful. Look for more opportunities to make the love life blissful. New professional opportunities will come to you. Handle money with care while health is good. Troubleshoot love-related problems with a positive attitude. Your professional commitment will help you tackle challenges at work. Both wealth and health will also be perfect for you. Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope Today, April 28: Handle money with care while health is good.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week

Explore new angles of love this week. Some Sagittarius natives will be at the peak of the romance and will be ready to do anything. Your partner prefers your presence and you need to spend more time in love. You may plan a romantic vacation this week. Some love affairs will turn into marriages with the support of seniors at home. Male natives need to be careful about extramarital affairs as your marital relationship will be in danger.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week

Some Sagittarius natives will have a tough time handling critical projects with tight deadlines. Your confidence is the key factor that binds you closely with the team. Those who have interviews lined up will crack them without much difficulty. Sagittarius natives who are into business will have new ideas and concepts that can be launched without fear. Entrepreneurs dealing with textiles, leather, food, beverages, electronic devices, and holidays will see good revenue.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week

There can be minor monetary issues at the beginning of the week. However, things will improve as the week progresses. Do not spend a high amount on shopping but you can consider gold as a good source of investment. A medical emergency at home would need you to spend a big amount. Businessmen may have fund-related issues but a client or a partner can be of great help here. You may also receive some funds from clients abroad which will loosen the financial trouble.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week

Start exercising that will have a serious impact on your health. Avoid eating oily food and food from outside often, as it may affect your health and may deviate from the health plan you have set for yourself. Some females may complain about migraine, skin infections, or sore throats. Children should be careful about bruises while playing.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)