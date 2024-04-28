 Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope Today, April 28,2024 predicts these opportunities at door | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope Today, April 28,2024 predicts these opportunities at door

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 28, 2024 12:08 AM IST

Read Sagittarius weekly horoscope for April 28-3rd May ,2024 to know your astrological predictions. Both wealth and health will also be perfect for you.

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, look for more opportunities to make the love life blissful.

Look for more opportunities to make the love life blissful. New professional opportunities will come to you. Handle money with care while health is good. Troubleshoot love-related problems with a positive attitude. Your professional commitment will help you tackle challenges at work. Both wealth and health will also be perfect for you. 

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope Today, April 28: Handle money with care while health is good.
Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope Today, April 28: Handle money with care while health is good.

 

Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week 

Explore new angles of love this week. Some Sagittarius natives will be at the peak of the romance and will be ready to do anything. Your partner prefers your presence and you need to spend more time in love. You may plan a romantic vacation this week. Some love affairs will turn into marriages with the support of seniors at home. Male natives need to be careful about extramarital affairs as your marital relationship will be in danger. 

 

Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week 

Some Sagittarius natives will have a tough time handling critical projects with tight deadlines. Your confidence is the key factor that binds you closely with the team. Those who have interviews lined up will crack them without much difficulty. Sagittarius natives who are into business will have new ideas and concepts that can be launched without fear. Entrepreneurs dealing with textiles, leather, food, beverages, electronic devices, and holidays will see good revenue. 

 

Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week 

There can be minor monetary issues at the beginning of the week. However, things will improve as the week progresses. Do not spend a high amount on shopping but you can consider gold as a good source of investment. A medical emergency at home would need you to spend a big amount. Businessmen may have fund-related issues but a client or a partner can be of great help here. You may also receive some funds from clients abroad which will loosen the financial trouble. 

 

Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week

Start exercising that will have a serious impact on your health. Avoid eating oily food and food from outside often, as it may affect your health and may deviate from the health plan you have set for yourself. Some females may complain about migraine, skin infections, or sore throats. Children should be careful about bruises while playing. 

 

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

  •  Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
  •  Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
  •  Symbol: Archer
  •  Element: Fire
  •  Body Part: Thighs &amp; Liver
  •  Sign Ruler: Jupiter
  •  Lucky Day: Thursday
  •  Lucky Color: Light Blue
  •  Lucky Number: 6
  •  Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

 

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  •  Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  •  Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  •  Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  •  Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology &amp; Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

