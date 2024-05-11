Saturn Retrograde 2024: Watch out for sudden tremors in career and finances

One of the most significant transits in 2024 begins on June 29, 2024, when Saturn – the universal taskmaster – moves backwards in the sign of Aquarius. Saturn’s retrograde motion will last 139 days and will be over on November 15, 2024. In Vedic astrology, Saturn retrograde has a special meaning as, during this time, the dark planet has a special license to increase its area of influence in our lives. Let us understand how this enigmatic period will impact our career and financial choices and decisions during this retrograde motion. Saturn’s iconic rings are being rapidly pulled apart into a dusty rain of ice particles under the influence of the planet’s magnetic field, NASA scientists say.(File Photo)

Also Read What is a retrograde? How will planetary retrogrades impact our lives?

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Aries: This phase will be advantageous as it allows you to review your strategies, correct past failings, and firm up your plans. There is no need to be discouraged if the results do not meet your expectations. You can use this time to re-strategize and build a solid foundation for your career. If cash flow issues arise in business, there may be a temporary loss of profit margins. Just don't rush into anything head-first. The process can be delayed for those thinking of changing jobs.

Also Read How Pluto Retrograde in Aquarius will bring transformation in your zodiac sign

Taurus: You may feel that you are stuck in the mud. The projects that have been flying along may experience setbacks or delays. Take a step back and evaluate your career trajectory to see if there are any changes you need to make. You could be confronted by the aspects where they have avoided responsibility and taken shortcuts. It allows you to be ruthlessly truthful with yourself and others about your professional goals. Be cautious and do not take any risks with money; instead, build a solid financial foundation for the future.

Also Read Here is a complete guide to navigate the First Mercury Retrograde of 2024

Gemini: You might wonder where you're going with your career, where you want to move on, and possibly even change the direction. Nevertheless, don't get scared; take a pause first. You could experience the feeling of money running out of your pockets or of the fact that you are facing unforeseen expenses. Be thriftier in spending and reconsider your spending habits. It is also an excellent chance to learn some valuable financial lessons. Eliminate the unnecessary expenditures, and start saving for a cloudy day.

Also Read Mercury Retrograde 2024: How the backspin will affect your zodiac sign

Cancer: Take a step back and reevaluate how you conduct your business to add depth and meaning to your professional life. You may find yourself craving freedom from the confines restricting you this whole time. Be patient in finding solutions to these challenges. This is an excellent point to check on your investments. You may have to deal with the unpredictability of your expenses, loans, assets, or inheritance. It is crucial to be aware and not to take any unnecessary risks during this time.

Also Read First Mercury Retrograde 2024: 2 zodiac signs that will heal till April 7

Leo: Take some time to consider your personal and professional relationships. This period of your career and financial life will be challenging and time-consuming. This might indicate problems or delays in your professional partnerships or collaborations. Revisit your alliances or work relationships. You probably will have to take on more tasks or stay at your current place of work. This period might be rocky financially, and it may bring some instability in your joint finances or investments.

Also Read Mercury Retrograde Horoscope 2024: 4 things you should do on this day

Virgo: A transition in professional life could be experienced during Saturn retrograde. This time spurs you to reconsider your career goals and strategies. In a job, this transit might be accompanied by difficulties and barriers that will test your ability to be patient and persistent. Keep oneself focused and committed and be peaceful with co-workers and superiors. For those in business, this may be the right time to streamline processes and look towards efficiency. Be conscious of spending and refrain from making hasty moves.

Also Read Pallas Retrograde & Vesta on Cancer on March 29: 5 signs likely to see changes

Libra: While the Saturn retrograde can make you feel stuck or unsatisfied in your work, it can also provide an opportunity for personal growth and self-discovery. Tasks in a slow-paced project might take longer to complete, and you could experience delays and obstacles. Don't take shortcuts. One small mistake can have a significant impact on you and your future. Search for ways to cut costs and build your bank account. Avoid borrowing or taking on new debts. This is the time to be firm and serious about your finances.

Scorpio: Saturn retrograde may reflect your workplace struggles or professional relationships. You could feel a little static or uneasy about your current job situation. There may be some financial responsibilities related to your apartment or family. While you may be motivated to provide a more stable and secure shelter environment for yourself and your family, the process may be challenging. This may entail rethinking your living arrangement. It is also the right time to revise your investments and financial plans.

Sagittarius: You may go through a stage of feeling stagnant or experiencing delays in your professional ambitions, but this is when you reflect and strategise. Use the time to hone your skills, build relationships with people in authority, and discover where you can advance. Be clear in your communications; that way, you will ensure effective workflow. Do not take needless risks or do not make significant investments without doing enough research. Emphasise the creation of a solid foundation to weather out any financial downturns.

Capricorn: You might feel as if you are stuck or in a stagnant position. You have to review your targets and plans and make adjustments if needed. You may realise that you should rethink your career and see if your chosen profession makes you happy. It is good to seek counsel from mentors or career counsellors to gain direction. You should get stricter about your expenses and avoid major investments. It is a chance to get wiser from past errors and make smarter decisions in the future.

Aquarius: During this time, you may experience an inner world of contemplation, where you may be wondering what their intentions and ambitions are. You may experience a certain degree of difficulty or dissatisfaction with your progress. Although this period is an opportunity for self-reflection and making adjustments, it is still valuable for mapping out the career path. Do not think about the quality of work, only the result you can get immediately. Be careful with your money. There may be a delay in receiving held-up funds.

Pisces: You can find this time as a period of testing and endurance. There can be delays in the completion of projects or promotions, leading to frustration. Saturn's retrograde can be a time of gradual but measured progress, so hold on to your focus and don't fall into the temptation of shortcuts. Any opportunity to travel abroad should be effectively utilised. Unforeseen expenses or financial responsibilities could arise unexpectedly, and you’ll have to be more conscious of your spending habits. Try not to make risky financial decisions at this time.

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779