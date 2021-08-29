Scorpio Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 29

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You are sharp,witty and win friends easily. Some of you are adventurous and like to explore different sides of your personality. You are quite intuitive and make decisions that sometimes make you regret later. You are self-made individuals and do not bow down to societal pressures. You need to stay away from your impulsiveness that can do more harm than good in trying situations.

Scorpio Finance Today

New opportunities on the financial front promiseprofits but make sure you run a thorough market check before placing your hard-earned money into such lucrative schemes. Your monetary situation is likely to strengthen but it will be a very slow process.

Scorpio Family Today

Your family life will be very fulfilling and pleasing. Taking part in regular household activities will keep your family members happy and will also give you a sense of contentment. The news of an arrival of a new family member will spread cheer in the household.

Scorpio Career Today

A profitable, new job offer is on the cards for some of you, which you need to grab immediately. You will get unmatched opportunities in this job to try your hands at new skills, which will not just satisfy you on a more personal level but will also help you learn new things. You are likely to take the risk for the better.

Scorpio Health Today

Your immune system is quite tough but you will still need to be on the lookout for minor digestive tract issues. You should totally restrict the consumption of alcohol to keep your internal organs healthy. You could be in a susceptible situation now as far as good health is concerned.

Scorpio Love Life Today

Take time out to spend with your romantic partner. Some of you are likely to go through a rough heartbreak and separation. Take time to think it through before you end the relationship. Do not make hasty decisions.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: White





