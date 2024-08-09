 Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, August 9, 2024 predicts monetary hiccups | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Aug 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, August 9, 2024 predicts monetary hiccups

ByDr J.N Pandey
Aug 09, 2024 12:06 AM IST

Read Scorpio daily horoscope for August 9, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Look for new options to keep the love affair stable.

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you love swimming against the tides

Today, the love affair will be robust and there will be professional success. Consider diligent money handling that promises better financial prosperity.

Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, August 9, 2024: Look for new options to keep the love affair stable.
Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, August 9, 2024: Look for new options to keep the love affair stable.

Look for new options to keep the love affair stable. Support the lover in every aspect of life. Consider challenges at work and meet expectations. Both health and wealth will also be at your side.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Be realistic and do not expect the partner to spend more time with you as there can be official engagements. Devote more time for love and ensure you are cordial. Do not delve into the past as this may open up healed wounds. Some love affairs need more communication while a third person can also influence our partner, leading to complications. Stay cool even while having turbulence and this will help resolve issues without much fuss.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Consider taking up new responsibilities at the office. You may be expressive at team sessions and your ideas will have takers. Some Scorpios will be serious about launching new concepts at work. Today is good to switch the job and those who have interviews lined up can be confident about the success. Businessmen can sign new deals confidently. Students will clear examinations and will also obtain opportunities to do higher studies.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Keep the financial life intact by efficiently handling the wealth. Wealth will come in from previous investments and you may also consider selling a property today. Some Scorpios may settle financial disputes with relatives or siblings. Avoid large-scale investments including speculative business. However, businessmen can go ahead with investment ideas as promoters will be of great help here. The second part of the day is good for buying a vehicle or even settling a monetary issue involving a friend.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

You are healthy today. No medical issues will come up and you are also expected to have a balanced office and personal life. Some seniors may complain about pain in their knees and lack of sleep. Go for traditional treatment to resolve this. Wake up early morning to exercise. Consume more nuts, fruits, and vegetables. Avoid oily food and drink plenty of water.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

  • Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
  • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
  • Symbol: Scorpion
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Sexual Organs
  • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
Share this article
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, August 9, 2024 predicts monetary hiccups
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On