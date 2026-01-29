Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Scorpio Horoscope Today for January 29, 2026: The second part of the day is good to buy a car or a bike

    Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today: New tasks will come today, and you must take them to prove your diligence.

    Published on: Jan 29, 2026 4:07 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be ready to challenge turmoil today

    Be cool in the relationship and share emotions. Take up new roles at the workplace to give the best results. No financial challenge will trouble you today.

    Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
    Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

    Be sincere and committed to the love affair to see it bloom. Official challenges will be there, but you will overcome them. There will be prosperity today. Minor medical challenges may exist.

    Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

    Despite minor disagreements in the love affair, you will share some good moments. Have some quality time in an isolated area where you may also make calls in the future. Stay away from an extramarital affair and also take your partner into confidence. Do not let anything happen that may impact your marital relationship. Your love affairs will also have a tough time, as the parents may not be supportive. Pick the second part of the day to convince them.

    Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

    Keep the professional life productive. New tasks will come today, and you must take them to prove your diligence. Your attitude is crucial, and you should not compromise on principles. Marketing and sales personnel will travel today, while creative jobs require special attention. Those who are keen to switch jobs can update their resume on a job portal before the day ends. Those who are already studying at a foreign university may also get a job abroad.

    Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

    Wealth will come in today, and this will reflect in your lifestyle. The second part of the day is good to buy a car or a bike. You may spend on a medical issue at the workplace or within the family. Today is also a good day to resolve a monetary issue with a friend. Some senior natives will receive a good income from previous investments today. However, ensure there is no financial dispute with a sibling

    Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

    Health is crucial today. Those who have a history of cardiac or liver illness may develop complications. You may also have pain in the joints. Seniors have a higher chance of slipping. Severe migraine may force female natives to skip class or the office. You need proper sleep for better mental energy, and yoga ensures this. You must also be careful to avoid riding a two-wheeler under the influence of alcohol.

    Scorpio Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
    • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
    • Symbol: Scorpion
    • Element: Water
    • Body Part: Sexual Organs
    • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
    • Lucky Day: Tuesday
    • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
    • Lucky Number: 4
    • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

    Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
    • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
    • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
    • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Scorpio Horoscope Today For January 29, 2026: The Second Part Of The Day Is Good To Buy A Car Or A Bike

    Choose sun sign to read horoscope

    Aries HoroscopeAries
    Taurus HoroscopeTaurus
    Gemini HoroscopeGemini
    Cancer HoroscopeCancer
    Leo HoroscopeLeo
    Virgo HoroscopeVirgo
    Libra HoroscopeLibra
    Scorpio HoroscopeScorpio
    Sagittarius HoroscopeSagittarius
    Capricorn HoroscopeCapricorn
    Aquarius HoroscopeAquarius
    Pisces HoroscopePisces
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes