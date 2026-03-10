Edit Profile
    Scorpio Horoscope Today for March 10, 2026: You may expect arguments and debates over your ideas

    Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today: You may also be ready to work additional hours.

    Updated on: Mar 10, 2026 5:07 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Put ego in the back seat for today

    Continue taking up challenging tasks at the workplace. Your sincerity in the relationship will be valued by the partner. Your financial status is fine today.

    Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

    Despite the busy schedule, you will accomplish all assigned tasks. Meet the deadlines at the workplace to give the best outcomes. Financial prosperity exists in life. Minor health issues may also come up.

    Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

    Express your emotions without hesitation, and your partner will prefer to spend time with you. The second part of the day is also good to even plan a vacation. Some love affairs will also turn into marriage with the consent of parents. Be careful not to delve into the unhappy past that will upset the lover today. Those who plan to express their feelings to the crush can also pick the day. Married natives may also seriously consider expanding the family.

    Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

    Take up new tasks that will also test your professional mettle and pave the way for career growth. Some team meetings may not be fruitful, and you may also expect arguments and debates over your ideas. You may also be ready to work additional hours. Academic, legal, advertising, media, and architecture professionals may get an appraisal or a promotion. Businessmen handling trade related to food products or fashion accessories need to be highly cautious today. Minor licensing-related issues will also be there.

    Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

    Prosperity will come to you today. This will help you make smart financial decisions today. Today is a good day to buy household items as well as electronic products. Businessmen will receive funds from even foreign sources, which will benefit the expansion into new territories. You may invest in mutual funds or speculative businesses. You may also consider donating money to social causes.

    Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

    Health demands more care. There will be issues associated with the eyes and bones. Some seniors will complain about sleep-related issues. Children may also develop skin or dental-related problems. Wear helmets and avoid road rage. Stay away from people with a negative attitude for a healthy mental life. Females may also suffer from minor gynaecological problems. You should also ensure that the meal is filled with proteins and vitamins.

    Scorpio Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
    • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
    • Symbol: Scorpion
    • Element: Water
    • Body Part: Sexual Organs
    • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
    • Lucky Day: Tuesday
    • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
    • Lucky Number: 4
    • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

    Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
    • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
    • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
    • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

    Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
