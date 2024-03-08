 Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, March 8, 2024 predicts health at your side | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, March 8, 2024 predicts health at your side

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 08, 2024 12:07 AM IST

Read Scorpio daily horoscope for March 8,2024, to know your astrological predictions. You will see professional success knocking on the door today.

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You have the caliber to change the world around

No serious trouble will disturb the love affair today. Deliver your best at the office. Both health and wealth are good and you may make investments today.

Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, March 8, 2024: No serious trouble will disturb the love affair today.

Be cool even while having disagreements in the love life. Resolve the official issues and deliver the best output. Both money and health are at your side.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Have some fun moments in your love life. Share happiness today and spend more time together. Your partner will be slightly possessive which will also make the love life joyous. Plan a romantic dinner where you may surprise the lover with gifts. Avoid all types of arguments with the partner and give personal space to the lover. Those who are single may find a new interesting person and would consider proposing. However, wait for a day or two to make a call.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

You will see professional success knocking on the door today. New responsibilities will come up and the management or seniors expect you to deliver the best results. Have a plan B at team meetings and utilize communication skills at the negotiation table with clients. Those who are new in the organization need to be a little sober while expressing opinions. Do not be a victim of office politics and have a proper strategy to handle crises.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Financially you are good today. Despite minor troubles, you’ll be able to handle all routine activities without a problem. You may go ahead with the plan to buy jewelry or electronic appliances. There will be a dispute over property within the family. However, be diplomatic and do not let things go out of control. Today is not good to try luck in speculative business.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Cut down the intake of fat and oil today. Start the day with exercise. You may also meditate to bring your mind under control. The second part of the day is good to join a gym. The seniors at the home may have breathing issues and it is good to consult a doctor with immediate effect. Some females will have skin-related allergies.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

  • Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
  • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
  • Symbol: Scorpion
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Sexual Organs
  • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

