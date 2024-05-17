Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, May 17, 2024 predicts professional challenges

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You believe in poetic justice Keep troubles out of the love life. Your professional proficiency will help in resolving crucial issues at work. Financially you are good & health is normal. Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, May 17, 2024: Keep troubles out of the love life.

Your love life is intact today and professional challenges are also opportunities to grow in your career. Handle wealth carefully while health is good.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Value the relationship and ensure you both spare more time for love. Today, you may discuss the future and also inform the parents about the lover affair to get approval. The chances to conceive are high and hence, a married couple can plan to start a new family. Giving surprises will help to rev up the relationship. If you are angry over anything with your partner, be the first one to patch up the issue, and do not let any clash go beyond one night.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Your productivity may take a serious hit today which may invite the ire of seniors. Those who are not happy with the job can consider a new job and update their profile on a job portal. Business developers are expected to be sensitive to the client’s demands and those who are in creative fields will see new opportunities to display their skills. You may visit the client's office and communication skills will help handle the clients diplomatically. Always maintain a professional relationship with authorities which will benefit in the future.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

No major monetary issue will trouble you. But the returns from past investments may not be as per your expectation. This may impact the routine life. You may take the initiative to settle a monetary dispute involving a sibling or friend. Maintaining a disciplined financial life will make your life better. Those who are keen to try the luck in stock and speculative business can continue doing that.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Children need to be careful while playing and female pregnant Scorpios need to avoid adventure sports including mountain riding. Seniors should not miss their medications today and also have a nutritious diet. Be careful while using the staircase or while boarding a train. It is good to cut down the intake of sugar. You may also quit both alcohol and dinner today.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

