Friday, May 17, 2024
New Delhi
Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, May 17, 2024 predicts professional challenges

By Dr J.N Pandey
May 17, 2024 12:07 AM IST

Read Scorpio daily horoscope for May 17, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Financially you are good & health is normal.

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You believe in poetic justice

Keep troubles out of the love life. Your professional proficiency will help in resolving crucial issues at work. Financially you are good & health is normal.

Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, May 17, 2024: Keep troubles out of the love life.
Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, May 17, 2024: Keep troubles out of the love life.

Your love life is intact today and professional challenges are also opportunities to grow in your career. Handle wealth carefully while health is good.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Value the relationship and ensure you both spare more time for love. Today, you may discuss the future and also inform the parents about the lover affair to get approval. The chances to conceive are high and hence, a married couple can plan to start a new family. Giving surprises will help to rev up the relationship. If you are angry over anything with your partner, be the first one to patch up the issue, and do not let any clash go beyond one night.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Your productivity may take a serious hit today which may invite the ire of seniors. Those who are not happy with the job can consider a new job and update their profile on a job portal. Business developers are expected to be sensitive to the client’s demands and those who are in creative fields will see new opportunities to display their skills. You may visit the client's office and communication skills will help handle the clients diplomatically. Always maintain a professional relationship with authorities which will benefit in the future.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

No major monetary issue will trouble you. But the returns from past investments may not be as per your expectation. This may impact the routine life. You may take the initiative to settle a monetary dispute involving a sibling or friend. Maintaining a disciplined financial life will make your life better. Those who are keen to try the luck in stock and speculative business can continue doing that.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Children need to be careful while playing and female pregnant Scorpios need to avoid adventure sports including mountain riding. Seniors should not miss their medications today and also have a nutritious diet. Be careful while using the staircase or while boarding a train. It is good to cut down the intake of sugar. You may also quit both alcohol and dinner today.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

  • Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
  • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
  • Symbol: Scorpion
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Sexual Organs
  • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

