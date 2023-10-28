Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, October 28, 2023 predicts surprises in love

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You will captivate the hearts of the masses Have a smooth love life today and be ready for surprises. Your professional life is backed by commitment, discipline & sincerity. Handle money with care. Scorpio Daily Horoscope, October 28, 2023: Have a smooth love life today and be ready for surprises.

Today, you may have surprises in your love life. Take up the professional opportunities to prove your mettle. Minor financial issues will be there but health will be good.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

You will receive sincere love and the partner will be cordial and affectionate. This will bring happiness. Some Scorpios will patch up with ex-lovers to bring back happiness to life. However, those who are married should stay away from this as your family life will be compromised. Married Aries natives can even consider taking the family way. Single female Scorpios will receive a proposal from an unexpected person which will surprise you.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Today, you will see plenty of opportunities. Show the willingness to take up a new role and ensure you deliver good results. Be vigilant about office politics. Present innovative ideas to clients at the negotiation table which will raise your value. Be gentle while dealing with team members and this will reflect in the success of teamwork. If you are appearing for an examination, be confident and study hard.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Handle finance with care. Despite the minor financial hiccups in the first half of the day, you are good to buy electronic gadgets and move ahead with your routine life. Some Scorpios will receive pending dues and will also be able to find funds to renovate the house. Freelancing work will bring in money in the second part of the day. You may gain financial support from the family of the spouse. A friend will also help you financially.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Quit smoking today and this will help you stay healthy in the long run. You may join a gym or a yoga session in the second half of the day. Though the general health is good, viral fever, throat infection, digestion issues, and coughing will be common among Scorpios. You should avoid driving at a high speed tonight.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

