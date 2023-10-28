Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, October 28, 2023 predicts surprises in love
Read Scorpio daily horoscope for October 28, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Today, you may have surprises in your love life.
Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You will captivate the hearts of the masses
Have a smooth love life today and be ready for surprises. Your professional life is backed by commitment, discipline & sincerity. Handle money with care.
Today, you may have surprises in your love life. Take up the professional opportunities to prove your mettle. Minor financial issues will be there but health will be good.
Scorpio Love Horoscope Today
You will receive sincere love and the partner will be cordial and affectionate. This will bring happiness. Some Scorpios will patch up with ex-lovers to bring back happiness to life. However, those who are married should stay away from this as your family life will be compromised. Married Aries natives can even consider taking the family way. Single female Scorpios will receive a proposal from an unexpected person which will surprise you.
Scorpio Career Horoscope Today
Today, you will see plenty of opportunities. Show the willingness to take up a new role and ensure you deliver good results. Be vigilant about office politics. Present innovative ideas to clients at the negotiation table which will raise your value. Be gentle while dealing with team members and this will reflect in the success of teamwork. If you are appearing for an examination, be confident and study hard.
Scorpio Money Horoscope Today
Handle finance with care. Despite the minor financial hiccups in the first half of the day, you are good to buy electronic gadgets and move ahead with your routine life. Some Scorpios will receive pending dues and will also be able to find funds to renovate the house. Freelancing work will bring in money in the second part of the day. You may gain financial support from the family of the spouse. A friend will also help you financially.
Scorpio Health Horoscope Today
Quit smoking today and this will help you stay healthy in the long run. You may join a gym or a yoga session in the second half of the day. Though the general health is good, viral fever, throat infection, digestion issues, and coughing will be common among Scorpios. You should avoid driving at a high speed tonight.
Scorpio Sign Attributes
- Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
- Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
- Symbol: Scorpion
- Element: Water
- Body Part: Sexual Organs
- Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
- Lucky Day: Tuesday
- Lucky Color: Purple, Black
- Lucky Number: 4
- Lucky Stone: Red Coral
Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: https://www.cyberastro.com
E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com
Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857